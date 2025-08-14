Saks Global Advances Industry-Leading Innovation In Personalization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new personalized homepage experience is unique to each individual customer and tailored to their preferences using machine learning algorithms that leverage real-time customer behavior. The experience aims to promote fashion discovery while increasing customer lifetime value and loyalty by serving extremely relevant and inspiring content to every customer. Performance of the homepage has exceeded expectations, driving a 7% increase in revenue per visitor and improving conversion by nearly 10%.

"At Saks Global, we are reinventing luxury shopping by delivering luxury artfully curated to each customer. This latest advancement in our personalization efforts is foundational to our overall work to bring our vision - The Art of You - to life," said Emily Essner, President & Chief Commercial Officer, Saks Global. "By bringing the one-to-one relationship our customers experience with their stylist in stores to the onsite experience, we have reached an important milestone–not only for Saks Global, but also for our customers who now enjoy highly relevant content and recommendations whenever they visit Saks. We look forward to building upon this innovation across Saks Global's luxury retail brands."

On average, when consumers browse online, they spend approximately five minutes browsing around 20 pages, with each action providing useful information to further tailor their experience. Through its industry-leading personalization strategy, Saks Global aims to make each consumer's browsing and purchasing more inspiring and convenient by meeting them with more relevant products, brands and categories as soon as they land on the homepage.

AI-Driven Project Advancing Personalization Innovation

To accelerate Saks Global's personalization strategy and build upon its success to date, the company mobilized a team of cross-functional experts to drive a new project focused on rapid experimentation and AI-driven innovation to deliver personalized customer journeys across channels. The team prioritizes improvements to the digital customer experience, developing new features, content templates and recommendation algorithms by leveraging user experience (UX) research, data-informed insights and A/B testing. Onsite and off, the team's goal is to drive strategies that personalize the customer experience to enable growth.

Personalized Homepage Experience: Development & Features

Nivy Swaminathan, SVP, Commercial Analytics and Customer Insights, Saks Global, added, "With the successful launch of the personalized homepage on Saks, we are well positioned to scale these efforts across additional touchpoints throughout the shopping journey. Saks Global brings together the largest and deepest luxury consumer data set in the U.S., empowering us to ground site features and customer interactions in data-informed customer insights. As we make progress on our personalization strategy, we remain focused on identifying opportunities to innovate on behalf of our customers."

The personalized Saks homepage is built to adopt Saks's modern headless framework, which separates back-end infrastructure from the customer-facing experience to enable rapid innovation. The team has leveraged a combination of first party personalization capabilities, as well as Mastercard Dynamic Yield, to launch this page in under six months, driving significant business value while improving the Saks experience for customers.

The personalized homepage is dynamically assembled based on each incoming visitor's purchase intent so that the layout of the page, the content and the strategies seen by each customer is customized just for them. To guide the homepage features and recommendations, the company is using machine learning to refine recommendations in real time based on each customer's predicted intent and preferences, continuously adjusting with any action on the site–from products viewed to pages visited.

Saks Global's luxury ecommerce experiences receive 700 million visits annually, representing nearly one-third of total sales, and ecommerce is the company's top channel to drive new customer growth. With its scaled personalization efforts, combined with its expertly curated assortments, high-touch service and best-in-class technology, Saks Global is positioned to optimize the shopping experience for the full continuum of luxury consumers.

About Saks Global

Saks Global is the largest multi-brand luxury retailer in the world, comprising Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Saks OFF 5TH, Last Call and Horchow. Its retail portfolio includes 70 full-line luxury locations, additional off-price locations and five distinct e-commerce experiences. With talented colleagues focused on delivering on our strategic vision, The Art of You, Saks Global is redefining luxury shopping by offering each customer a personalized experience that is unmistakably their own. By leveraging the most comprehensive luxury customer data platform in North America, cutting-edge technology, and strong partnerships with the world's most esteemed brands, Saks Global is shaping the future of luxury retail.

Saks Global Properties & Investments includes Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus flagship properties and represents nearly 13 million square feet of prime U.S. real estate holdings and investments in luxury markets.

For more information, follow Saks Global on LinkedIn.

About Saks Fifth Avenue

Saks Fifth Avenue is a leading destination for luxury fashion, driven by a mission to help customers express themselves through relevant and inspiring style. Since its inception in 1924, the company has delivered one-of-a-kind shopping experiences, featuring an expertly curated assortment of fashion and highly personalized customer service. Its unique approach combines an emphasis on the digital customer experience with a strong connection to a network of 33 extraordinary locations across North America for seamless, all-channel shopping. Saks Fifth Avenue is part of Saks Global's portfolio of top luxury retail brands and real estate

Visit saks for more information.

SOURCE Saks Global