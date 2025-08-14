Akrete Wins Gold Stevie® Award For U.S. And Canada Public Relations Agency Of The Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2025 International Business Awards® Ceremony to be held in Lisbon on October 10

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akrete, a leading North American public relations, content creation and marketing firm, today was named the winner of the Gold Stevie ® Award in the category of U.S. and Canada Public Relations Agency of the Year in the 22nd Annual International Business Awards. Akrete serves primarily B2B clients ranging from global corporations to boutique investment firms; their common denominator is a drive to articulate and amplify complex thought leadership through compelling business storytelling.









Akrete, a certified woman-owned business (WBE), is led by an all-women leadership team. Pictured in the front row (left to right) are Michelle Pittman, Abby Carr (retired) and Aimee Val; Pictured in the back row (left to right) are Becky Reno, Nicole Stenclik (President) and Margy Sweeney (Founder & CEO). Not pictured: Jackie Keane.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories. Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide, who participated in the judging process that took place between May and July.

“It is a great honor to be recognized by the International Business Awards as the 2025 Public Relations Agency of the Year for the U.S. and Canada,” said Margy Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Akrete.“We thank the judges for recognizing the benefits of our human-centered business model, including the trust that our senior teams build in our relationships with clients, team members and stakeholders. That trust is the cornerstone of all that we do.”







Since its founding in 2011, Akrete has grown from its roots as a boutique commercial real estate and financial services firm into a 30-person structured, growth-oriented business that retains the urgency and performance mindset of a start-up. Akrete secured its 100th client in 2025, a milestone that celebrates the team's successful growth and diversification of its client base.

“We're so proud of the growth that we've able to achieve alongside our valued clients while staying true to our culture that puts people first,” said Nicole Stenclik, President of Akrete.“Contrary to popular belief, flexibility and performance are not mutually exclusive; our 'work where and when it makes sense' culture has been instrumental in powering our growth. It's what has allowed us create loyalty with the industry's best and brightest professionals and ensure that expertise is always front and center in our day-to-day work with our clients.”

Winners of this year's awards will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the Corinthia Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal on Friday, October 10th.

“The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller.“Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals. We congratulate them on their well-earned recognition and look forward to honoring them on stage in Lisbon on 10 October.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie ® Award winners are available at .

About Akrete:

We articulate and amplify complex ideas and thought leadership. Akrete, founded on the idea of promoting accretion and business growth, is a national, award-winning public relations, content creation and marketing consulting agency that delivers senior teams offering deep industry expertise. Certified nationally by WBENC as a Woman Owned Business Enterprise (WBE), the firm's clients include some of the most well-respected companies in North America including JLL, KeyBank, BGO and others. Akrete is ranked third in the nation among independent public relations agencies specializing in real estate investment and development, according to the 2024 O'Dwyer's annual top PR firm rankings and counts three GlobeSt.com Women of Influence designees amongst its all-female management team. Founded in 2011, Akrete professionals work from cities coast to coast with primary locations in Chicago (Willis Tower, Evanston), Boston, New York and Los Angeles. For more information, visit .

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at .

