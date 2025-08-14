Eastern Communications Makes Second Consecutive Appearance On Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For years, we have always viewed our fellow teammates as Eastern's greatest asset, which is exactly why this recognition belongs to the whole company," said Michael Orzetti, CEO of Eastern Communications. "Our primary responsibility is to ensure a mission critical level of connectivity for public safety, utilities, and transportation personnel out in the field, most especially when lives are on the line. It is our Eastern team – along with our extended team of local dealers who provide rapid on-site service and manufacturers who develop cutting edge technology – that makes all of this possible."

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," added Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

