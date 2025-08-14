Camping & Caravanning Market Outlook 2025-2030 Revenues To Grow From $64.38 Billion In 2025 To $92.73 Billion By 2030 Evolving Distribution Strategies Are Reshaping The Industry's Value Chain
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$64.38 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$92.73 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Sizing & Forecasting
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Growing popularity of off-grid caravanning supported by advanced solar and battery power solutions
5.2. Integration of smart home technology features in caravans for enhanced remote monitoring and control
5.3. Expansion of pet-friendly camping accommodations with dedicated facilities and premium service offerings
5.4. Surge in demand for micro-caravans combining compact design with high-end comfort and luxury amenities
5.5. Adoption of sustainable materials and circular economy principles in manufacturing camping and caravan products
5.6. Increased booking of experiential campsite stays offering curated wellness and adventure activity packages
5.7. Development of hydrogen fuel cells and EV charging infrastructure tailored for caravan and RV travel
6. Market Insights
6.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2. PESTLE Analysis
7. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
8. Camping & Caravanning Market, by Camping Type
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Backpacking
8.3. Caravanning
8.4. Glamping
8.5. RV Camping
9. Camping & Caravanning Market, by Product Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Caravans
9.2.1. Fifth Wheel Trailers
9.2.2. Toy Haulers
9.2.3. Travel Trailers
9.3. RVs & Motorhomes
9.3.1. Class A Motorhomes
9.3.2. Class C Motorhomes
9.4. Tents
9.4.1. Backpacking Tent
9.4.2. Family Tent
9.4.3. Pop-Up Tent
10. Camping & Caravanning Market, by Activity Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Climbing
10.3. Fishing
10.4. Hiking
10.5. Water Sports
11. Camping & Caravanning Market, by End-User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Corporate Groups
11.3. Families
11.4. Solo Campers
11.4.1. Adventure Camping
11.4.2. Recreational Camping
11.5. Youth Groups
12. Camping & Caravanning Market, by Distribution Channel
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Direct Sales
12.3. Online Travel Agencies
12.4. Traditional Travel Agencies Source
13. Americas Camping & Caravanning Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. United States
13.3. Canada
13.4. Mexico
13.5. Brazil
13.6. Argentina
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Camping & Caravanning Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. United Kingdom
14.3. Germany
14.4. France
14.5. Russia
14.6. Italy
14.7. Spain
14.8. United Arab Emirates
14.9. Saudi Arabia
14.10. South Africa
14.11. Denmark
14.12. Netherlands
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Finland
14.15. Sweden
14.16. Nigeria
14.17. Egypt
14.18. Turkey
14.19. Israel
14.20. Norway
14.21. Poland
14.22. Switzerland
15. Asia-Pacific Camping & Caravanning Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. China
15.3. India
15.4. Japan
15.5. Australia
15.6. South Korea
15.7. Indonesia
15.8. Thailand
15.9. Philippines
15.10. Malaysia
15.11. Singapore
15.12. Vietnam
15.13. Taiwan
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
16.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
16.3. Competitive Analysis
16.3.1. ADAC Camping GmbH
16.3.2. CAMP MONK LLP
16.3.3. Campervan Norway
16.3.4. Camping Co.
16.3.5. Campnab
16.3.6. Countryside Adventure Holidays Pvt. Ltd.
16.3.7. Cruise America, Inc.
16.3.8. Escapod Trailers LLC.
16.3.9. European Camping Group
16.3.10. Forest River, Inc
16.3.11. Happier Camper, Inc
16.3.12. Harvest Hosts Opco LLC.
16.3.13. Hipcamp, Inc.
16.3.14. INDIE CAMPERS USA, INC.
16.3.15. Japan Campers Co., Ltd.
16.3.16. Kampgrounds of America, Inc.
16.3.17. Knaus Tabbert AG
16.3.18. Lance Camper Mfg. Corp. by REV Group Inc
16.3.19. MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited
16.3.20. McRent by Rental Alliance GmbH
16.3.21. Overa Tours Private Limited
16.3.22. Red Chilli Adventure Sports Pvt. Ltd.
16.3.23. Roadsurfer GmbH
16.3.24. RVshare, LLC
16.3.25. Snow Leopard Adventures
16.3.26. Sun Camp Holidays by ACSI
16.3.27. THOR Industries, Inc.
16.3.28. Trigano S.A.
