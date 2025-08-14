Hesai To Unveil High-Performance Lidar For L3 Autonomous Driving At IAA Mobility 2025
At IAA, Hesai will unveil ETX, its newest automotive-grade ultra-long-range lidar designed for L3 autonomous driving. Powered by Hesai's proprietary photon vector technology, and together with an optical window of just 32 mm, ETX sets a new benchmark for behind-the-windshield integration, combining high performance with compact design to support safer, more aerodynamic vehicles and accelerate the future of autonomous mobility.
Hesai is collaborating with leading European windshield manufacturers AGC and Saint-Gobain to bring behind-the-windshield lidar integration one step closer to reality. At our booth, we'll unveil this exciting solution and, for the first time ever, showcase the industry's first public look at ETX's live point cloud.
Additionally, Hesai will showcase FTX, the world's widest-FOV fully solid-state lidar. FTX delivers an ultra-wide 180° × 140° field of view, more than doubling the resolution of the previous generation while cutting the exposed optical area by 40%. It covers blind spots, enables precise automated parking, and tracks rapidly approaching vehicles from the rear and side in real time to support safer lane changes.
Visitors are encouraged to stop by Hesai's booth at IAA Mobility 2025 to experience ETX and FTX in live action, and take part in driving the future of autonomous mobility.
For more information, or to book an interview with the Hesai team on-site, members of the media are invited to contact our PR team at [email protected] .
