International Homebuying Activity In Texas Is Up

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Despite the increase in activity, the number of sales falls far short of the high mark of 34,135 Texas home purchases by international buyers in 2017.

Median price is higher for purchases by international buyers

The $420,800 median price of homes purchased by international buyers was up 12% from last year and is $82,300 higher than the median for all Texas homes sold during the same time. International homebuying activity accounted for 2.3% of the total number of residential transactions, a slight increase from 2.1% a year ago.

Mexico remains the top country of origin

Thirty percent of all international buyers of Texas houses came from Mexico, followed by Canada and China (each at 8%), India (7%), and Nigeria (6%).

Texas was the top state in the U.S. for homebuyers from Mexico, accounting for 40% of all purchases, according to the National Association of Realtors 2025 International Transactions in U.S. Residential Real Estate. The next closest state, California, had 17% of all purchases by Mexican buyers.

Texas ranks third among U.S. states

Florida led all states in international activity, with 21% of U.S. residential purchases by international buyers, followed by California (15%), Texas (10%), New York (7%), and Arizona (5%).

Future purchase activity may be affected by new law

Beginning September 1, 2025, Texas law will restrict some property purchases and leases for people and entities from certain countries deemed to be a national security threat (currently China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia). Exceptions to the law include U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.

Realtors are professionals who can help all buyers

"Texas clearly has much to offer homebuyers from all over the globe," said Christy Gessler, chairman of Texas Realtors. "A Texas Realtor is the best resource to assist an international client, with extensive market knowledge and guidance to help them with any type of real estate transaction."

