Demand For Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport Market Is Set To Reach $1795.19 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Large Will The Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport Market Be By 2025?

In recent years, there has been significant growth in the sightseeing transport and associated activities for transport market size . It is predicted to expand from $1333.62 billion in 2024 to $1415.83 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. Factors contributing to this growth in the past have included the expansion of the tourism industry, cultural exchanges, economic development, marketing initiatives, and events and festivals.

Anticipated robust growth in the sightseeing transport and support activities sector is projected to reach a market size of $1795.19 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth anticipated in the forecast period is attributed to the global recovery of the tourism sector, sustainable tourism practices, an increase in solo trips, cultural and heritage tourism, and the advent of experiential tourism. Foreseen trends include catered and unique experiences, increased use of electric and sustainable transportation, the digitalization of bookings and planning processes, alongside a focus on health and safety protocols, as well as culinary and gastronomic sightseeing.

Download a free sample of the sightseeing transport and support activities for transport market report:



What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport Market Landscape?

The growth of the sightseeing transportation and support activities for transportation market is projected to be driven by the increase in tourism. Spending time away from home for entertainment, relaxation, and leisure purposes defines tourism, where various businesses provide services for a cost. The significant aspects of tourism include sightseeing transportation and support activities as they facilitate tourists in exploring and experiencing major attractions. Therefore, a surge in tourism will likely uplift the market for sightseeing transportation and support activities. For example, the United Nations World Tourism Organization, a US-based global tourism promoting body, reported 917 million worldwide international tourist arrivals in 2022, an increase from 454.8 million arrivals in 2021, marking a growth of 101.6% from 2021. Consequently, the spike in tourism is fuelling the growth of the market for sightseeing transportation and support activities for transport.

Who Are The Top Players In The Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport Market?

Major players in the Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport include:

. Gray Line Worldwide

. IMPRESS Destination Services

. Network Executive Limousine Ltd.

. NLS Transport Services Pte Ltd.

. Viator

. Generbus Srl

. KLOOK TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

. Toronto Bus Company

. French Riviera Sightseeing

. Orlando Heli-Tours

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport Industry?

In the sightseeing transportation and support activities for transport market, technological innovation is emerging as a crucial trend. Many leading corporations in the market are concentrating on creating novel solution sets to consolidate their market presence. For instance, the Beijing Institute of Technology Chongqing Innovation Center, a research and development entity based in China, debuted the first-ever manned two-seat smart split-type flying car in November 2022. Utilized for logistics, emergency rescue, sightseeing, among others, it incorporates a smart sensor based on a human-machine interaction system that controls the cockpit. It links the aircraft and chassis with site consciousness, track scheming, and drive management, facilitating a seamless transition between ground and airborne modes. The self-directed chassis can perform functions like driving, steering, and autonomous driving through a universal controller. The vehicle can reach a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour and hold a maximum load of over 500 kilograms. The three modular, split-type design showcases an adaptable transition from land to air and vice versa.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport Market

The sightseeing transport and support activities for transportmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Support Activities For Air Transportation, Support Activities For Rail Transportation, Support Activities For Water Transportation, Support Activities For Road Transportation, Freight Transportation Arrangement, Other Support Activities

2) By Services: Aerial Services, Nautical Services (Excluding Cruises), Cruises, Ground Services, Other Services

3) By End-User: Individuals, Tour Operators, Convention And Visitor Bureaus, Hotels And Motels, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Support Activities For Air Transportation: Ground Handling Services, Air Traffic Control Services, Airport Management Services, Aircraft Maintenance And Repair Services

2) By Support Activities For Rail Transportation: Rail Yard Operations, Maintenance Of Way Services, Rail Logistics And Freight Forwarding, Signal And Communication System Services

3) By Support Activities For Water Transportation: Port Management And Operations, Vessel Traffic Services, Cargo Handling Services, Marine Logistics And Freight Forwarding

4) By Support Activities For Road Transportation: Trucking Dispatch Services, Freight Brokerage, Road Maintenance Services, Vehicle Leasing And Rental Services

5) By Freight Transportation Arrangement: Freight Forwarding Services, Customs Brokerage Services, Load Planning And Optimization Services, Freight Insurance Services

6) By Other Support Activities: Travel Agency Services, Tour Operator Services, Travel Insurance Services, Transportation Consulting Services

View the full sightseeing transport and support activities for transport market report:



Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the sightseeing transport and support activities for transport market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region. The market report covers several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Sightseeing Transport And Support Activities For Transport Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

report/commercial-vehicle-global-market-report

Truck Transportation Global Market Report 2025

report/truck-transportation-global-market-report

Transportation Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025

report/transportation-manufacturing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.