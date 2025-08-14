Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Is Forecasted To Reach A Value Of US $16.79 Billion By 2029

Military Simulation And Virtual Training Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Military Simulation And Virtual Training Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Through 2025?

In recent times, there has been a significant growth in the military simulation and virtual training market size. The market is expected to expand from $12.18 billion in 2024 to $12.99 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. Various factors contribute to this increase during the historic period, including military modernization initiatives, breakthroughs in virtual reality, advancements in cyber warfare training, the adoption of scenario-based training, and the integration of artificial intelligence.

The size of the military simulation and virtual training market is forecasted to witness notable growth in the coming years, expanding to approximately $16.79 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be associated with factors such as defense spending and budgets, modernization efforts, geopolitical conflicts, an emphasis on realism and immersion, and readiness for cyber warfare. The prediction period also includes key trends such as individualized learning, developments in simulation technology, defense budget allocations, distributed and remote training, as well as interoperability and integration.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market?

The forecasted growth of the military simulation and virtual training market is anticipated to be fueled by a rise in territorial disputes. Territorial disputes pertain to the controversy surrounding the ownership and control of a specific territory. Every year, individuals undergo military training to safeguard the nation's security. Military simulation and virtual training practices are increasingly incorporated into numerous military equipment training programs due to their efficiency in saving time and reducing the wear and tear on weapons and equipment. For example, as per the Armed Conflict Survey 2023 released by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), a UK-based research institute, there was a yearly surge in global conflicts from May 2022 to June 2023, causing a 14% jump in fatalities and a 28% surge in incidents. Consequently, the increase in territorial disputes has spurred the growth of the military simulation market.

Which Players Dominate The Military Simulation And Virtual Training Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Military Simulation And Virtual Training include:

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Cubic Corporation

. CAE Inc.

. RTX Corporation

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. BAE Systems PLC

. The Boeing Company

. Saab AB

. Thales Group

. Rheinmetall AG

What Are The Future Trends Of The Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market?

Innovative platforms, majorly seen in the military simulation and virtual training market are witnessing a rise in demand. There are several key players in the market who are consistently elevating the functionality of their systems with advanced upgrades. To exemplify, PLEXSYS Interface Products Inc., an American company specialized in simulation and training solutions, launched a sophisticated tool called Sonomarc 4.11 in July 2024. The launching marked some considerable advancements that elevate the level of simulation and training. Among the notable features of this system, Dynamic Weather and Virtual People Integration are noteworthy. Dynamic Weather provides real-time meteorological updates that affect RF propagation, whereas Virtual People Integration provides voice recognition and response capabilities over the radio. Additionally, the virtual person can perform orders, engage with ASCOT 5/7, and respond to radio communications. Users have options to customize voice settings and commands. The system is uniquely designed to integrate perfectly with ASCOT 7 through the Sonomarc REST API, allowing dynamic voice control settings without the requirement of software modification.

Global Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The military simulation and virtual training market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Platform Type: Flight, Vehicle, Battlefield, Virtual Boot Camp

2) By Training Type: Gaming Solution, Virtual, Constructive, Live

3) By End-User: Air Force, Army, Navy, Medical

Subsegments:

1) By Flight: Fixed-Wing Aircraft, Rotary-Wing Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

2) By Vehicle: Ground Vehicles, Armored Vehicles, Naval Vehicles

3) By Battlefield: Individual Soldier Training, Unit-Level Training, Command And Staff Training

4) By Virtual Boot Camp: Basic Combat Training, Advanced Individual Training, Specialized Skill Training

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Military Simulation And Virtual Training Market?

In 2024, North America led the market for military simulation and virtual training as the most significant region. The forecast for growth in this market is included in the report. Along with North America, the report also incorporates market analysis of other regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

