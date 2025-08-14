403
Ushakov Reveals Time of Trump, Putin Summit
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are scheduled to meet on Friday for a private discussion, beginning at 11:30 a.m. local time (1930 GMT) in Alaska.
According to Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov, the two leaders will first engage in a direct conversation, accompanied solely by interpreters, marking the opening of a significant diplomatic engagement.
The session is set to take place at "one of the facilities" of Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base, situated in Anchorage, Alaska, as Ushakov informed journalists during a briefing in Moscow on Thursday.
"It will all begin tomorrow, August 15, at approximately 11.30 local time, with a conversation between Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Donald Trump.
This meeting will be held one-on-one, with interpreters present.
Then negotiations will take place as part of the delegations, which will continue over a working breakfast," Ushakov stated.
Following the private exchange, both leaders will proceed to broader discussions involving their respective delegations.
Each side will be represented by five officials, ensuring parity during the negotiations. Ushakov emphasized that the Russian side will be composed of top officials from the foreign affairs, defense, and financial sectors, along with the chief of the Russian Direct Investment Fund.
He identified the Russian participants as "Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, presidential advisor on foreign policy Yury Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrey Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and presidential envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev."
Ushakov also highlighted that the number of attendees has been deliberately limited due to "the sensitive nature of the discussions."
The selective participation underscores the confidential and strategic importance of the anticipated talks.
