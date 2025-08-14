Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Borr Drilling Limited - Q2 2025 Presentation


2025-08-14 09:16:45
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Please find enclosed the presentation of Borr Drilling Limited's second quarter 2025 results to be held on the webcast/conference call at 9:00 AM New York time (15:00 CET) on August 14, 2025.

In order to listen to the presentation, you may do one of the following:

a) Webcast

To access the webcast, please go to the following link:

b) Conference Call

Please use this link to register for the conference call,

Participants will then receive dial-in details on screen and via email and can then choose to dial in with their unique pin or select "Call me" and provide telephone details for the system to link them automatically.

Replay stream:

When the call is complete, participants can stream the replay of the call by clicking this link:

Questions should be directed to: Magnus Vaaler, CFO, +44 1224 289208

The following files are available for download:

Borr Drilling Limited Q2-25 presentation

SOURCE Borr Drilling Limited

