Color Me Mine Reports Strong Mid-Year Growth Driven By Studio Expansion And Franchisee Success

Leading Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Franchise Celebrates Impressive First Half of 2025

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Me Mine , the leading paint-your-own pottery franchise, closed out the first half of 2025 with significant growth across its franchise system, including new studio openings, franchise signings and the successful launch of several brand initiatives aimed at elevating both the guest and franchisee experience. With a growing presence now spanning more than 130 locations across the U.S. and abroad, Color Me Mine continues be a leader in the Art-as-Entertainment category with its unique, hands-on pottery painting experience.

In the first half of 2025, Color Me Mine's momentum was marked by:



New Studio Growth: Seven new Color Me Mine studios have opened, including three in Texas, and ten franchise agreements were awarded, including a debut in Georgia. Looking ahead, fourteen additional studios are slated to open in the second half of the year, including expansion into two new markets-Renton, WA and Las Cruces, NM. System-Wide Enhancements: The brand implemented several new initiatives aimed at helping new and current Color Me Mine franchisees foster success. Strategies include revamping onboarding and training programs and investing in digital marketing resources and a new property customer relationship management (CRM) system to streamline studio operations and guest experiences.

"Reflecting on the first half of 2025, we are thrilled by the strength of our growth and energized by the entrepreneurs who are bringing the Color Me Mine experience to more communities," said Teresa Johnson, CEO of Color Me Mine. "Several of our top-performing studios are led by owners who just joined our system in the past 12 months. It's a testament to the enhanced training, infrastructure and operational support we've rolled out to empower our franchisees from day one. We are excited to build upon this momentum for the remainder of the year."

Color Me Mine is actively seeking qualified franchisees throughout the U.S., particularly in the South and Northwest regions, to join in the fun. Potential franchisees should be passionate entrepreneurs who are excited about making meaningful connections with their community. The brand had an average unit volume of $478,776 in 2024 and the total initial investment to open a franchise is between $180,000-$437,700. Color Me Mine's proven model is a fit for first time business owners, art professionals and families looking to build their legacy.

To learn more about franchising opportunities with Color Me Mine, visit . To find a studio near you, visit .

About Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine was founded in 1991 and is based in New Orleans, LA. It is the only contemporary paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry, and has an international presence with more than 130 locations across the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, and the Philippines. Acquired by Twist Brands LLC in 2020, Color Me Mine provides guests with the "The Art of Having Fun" through a unique pottery painting experience in a welcoming, relaxing environment. Guests can choose from hundreds of ceramic pieces to paint, and enjoy an hour or two of entertainment while making meaningful connections and memories with friends and family while creating a unique piece of art. Ceramic pieces are then glazed, fired, and picked up later. For more information, visit .

