Dr. William Sterett Announces His Retirement After More Than 30 Years Of Orthopaedic Excellence
A cornerstone of his work has been a clinical, treatment, and teaching expertise in the female athlete – from injury prevention and rehabilitation to surgical innovation – ensuring that women in sport receive the highest level of specialized care. He has also advanced orthopaedic outcomes through his integration of biologics, stem cells, and regenerative medicine techniques into surgical procedures, helping patients recover faster and return to peak performance.
"Caring for this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life," said Dr. Sterett. "It has been a privilege to serve so many incredible patients, athletes, and families over the years."
Beyond patient care, Dr. Sterett has trained over 100 orthopaedic fellows and residents, contributed to more than 30 peer-reviewed publications, holds several medical device patents, and served 16 years on the Board of the Steadman Hawkins Research Foundation. In 2014, he helped launch the VSON Research and Education Foundation, reinforcing his commitment to advancing orthopaedic care.
He has also served as Managing Partner at two nationally renowned orthopaedic clinics, President of the Vail Valley Medical Staff, and was Medical Director for the Vail Valley Surgery Centers from their inception.
As he reflects on his extraordinary career, Dr. Sterett shares:
"Thank you for allowing me to be part of your journey. This work has given my life deep meaning, and I'm grateful for every moment. Keep moving, stay active, and pursue the life you love."
Media Contact:
JRL Digital Media
Jill Lau
[email protected]
SOURCE Dr. William Sterett
