Freedom Plaza Championed By RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum In Commercial Observer Op-Ed

Community-driven mixed-use development led by Soloviev Group and Mohegan recognized as one of the "most significant opportunities in a generation" to create good union jobs, affordable housing, and a walk-to-work community for New Yorkers.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a compelling new op-ed published in the Commercial Observer, Stuart Appelbaum, President of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) and President of the Jewish Labor Committee , offered his strong support for Freedom Plaza , the bold civic vision proposed by Soloviev Group and Mohegan to transform Manhattan's East Side with housing, jobs, public space, and cultural investment.

Mr. Appelbaum represents more than 100,000 workers nationwide and is a leading advocate for dignity, equity, and opportunity for working people. An East Side resident, he underscored the development's labor commitments and potential to deliver lasting benefits to working families.

"This project represents one of the most significant opportunities in a generation to create good, union jobs for working New Yorkers," he wrote. "No other currently proposed development in New York City comes close."

Mr. Appelbaum highlighted that Freedom Plaza is projected to create 25,900 union construction jobs and 13,400 permanent, union positions, backed by Memorandums of Understanding with 31 labor and workforce organizations, including the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York, SEIU 32BJ, and the Hotel and Gaming Trades Council.

"When unions of this size and strength step forward to support a project, it means one thing: working people were respected and included in the planning, and they'll be respected and included in the execution," Mr. Appelbaum added.

Freedom Plaza's inclusive economic strategy was also praised, with targeted support for minority- and women-owned business enterprises, local-first purchasing, and community-focused planning that prioritizes equitable growth.

"Freedom Plaza is different. It's being built with workers, not on top of them," Mr. Appelbaum concluded. "It's a project informed by our values: equity, inclusion, solidarity, and opportunity. And it's a chance for us to say loud and clear that we are a city that still believes in the dignity of work."

The op-ed also emphasized the development's commitment to housing affordability and livability, with more than 1,000 new apartments, including over 500 permanently affordable units, along with a new 4.77-acre public park, on-site daycare, a food market, and retail - all designed to support a walk-to-work community for local families.

Mr. Appelbaum's support further strengthens the growing coalition of labor, civic, business, and faith leaders who view Freedom Plaza as a bold and necessary investment in New York's future.

The full op-ed, as it appeared in the Commercial Observer, can be read here .

About Freedom Plaza

Freedom Plaza is a $11.1 billion mixed-use development from Soloviev Group and Mohegan, spanning 6.3 acres from 38th to 41st Street east of First Avenue on Manhattan's East Side. The project will deliver 1,049 new homes-including 513 units that working families can afford-alongside nearly 5 acres of public open space, locally oriented retail, and a wide range of shopping and dining options, plus a daycare center, food market, museum dedicated to democracy, and community center. Two world-class hotels from Mohegan and the owners of Banyan Tree will feature retail, dining, and entertainment, including modern gaming for those 21 and over. Built entirely with union labor, Freedom Plaza will support 17,000 high-quality full- and part-time union jobs during construction and operations and nearly 40,000 jobs overall throughout the economy, while generating $3.2 billion in annual economic impact. For more information, visit freedomplaza .

About Soloviev Group

Unwavering in its commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, the Soloviev Group brings four generations of successful development across community-focused verticals, including hospitality, residential and commercial development, agriculture, energy, logistics and philanthropy. The firm's most recent project, Freedom Plaza, will encompass more than 6 acres on Manhattan's East Side from 38th to 41st Street east of First Avenue and is committed to helping New York City thrive. The mixed-use development will feature nearly 5 acres of publicly accessible green space; two world-class hotels by global resort leaders Mohegan and the owners of the Banyan Tree hotels and resorts, featuring the option of modern gaming for those 21-and-over; locally oriented retail and an array of shopping and dining options; a museum dedicated to democracy and community center; and two residential towers with housing that working people can afford. For more information, visit freedomplaza .

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States and Canada. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut and Pennsylvania and Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of North American customers. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit mohegangaming .

Video and high-resolution rendering is available for download here , courtesy Soloviev Group.

