Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Certapro Painters® Welcomes Josh Painter As Chief Financial Officer

2025-08-14 09:16:44
Painter has led finance teams and implemented scalable financial systems at organizations including FirstRidge Service Partners and Empower Brands. In his new role, he will guide CertaPro Painters' financial strategy and support the brand's long-term growth.

"I am honored to join the CertaPro Painters team," said Painter. "I look forward to building on the strong financial foundation in place to drive growth and deliver value to franchisees and customers."

About CertaPro Painters®
CertaPro Painters ® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services through 445 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit .

