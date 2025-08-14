Certapro Painters® Welcomes Josh Painter As Chief Financial Officer
Painter has led finance teams and implemented scalable financial systems at organizations including FirstRidge Service Partners and Empower Brands. In his new role, he will guide CertaPro Painters' financial strategy and support the brand's long-term growth.
"I am honored to join the CertaPro Painters team," said Painter. "I look forward to building on the strong financial foundation in place to drive growth and deliver value to franchisees and customers."
About CertaPro Painters®
CertaPro Painters ® was founded in 1992 and specializes in providing commercial and residential services through 445 franchise territories. Its success is based on exceeding customer expectations by delivering certainty at every juncture of a painting job from start to finish. To join CertaPro Painters or learn more, visit .
SOURCE CertaPro Painters®
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Cottonseed Prices Q2 2025: Price Index, Chart And Forecast
- Sports Coaching Academy Business Plan 2025: Market Trends & Growth Drivers
- What Is The Projected Size Of The Brazil Electric Vehicle Market By 2033?
- Huma, Arf, And Geoswift Launch Same-Day Settlement For Marketplace Sellers Worldwide
- Makeup And Beauty Academy Business Plan 2025: Competitive Advantage Tips
- India Toothpaste Market 2025: Size, Share, Growth, Top Brands, Demand And Forecast Report By 2033
CommentsNo comment