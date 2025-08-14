KYOCERA AVX Earned A Silver 2024 TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TTI, Inc., the world's leading authorized specialty distributor of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical (IP&E) components, established the TTI Supplier Excellence Program in 1995 to foster continuous improvement in supplier and distributor performance. The program annually recognizes global suppliers that consistently exhibit excellence in terms of quality, operations, business systems, and support.

"This award marks KYOCERA AVX's tenth win in the region and its second TTI Supplier Excellence Award award this year."

Post thi

"The awards are more than just a trophy," said Felix Corbett, Supplier Marketing Director at TTI Europe. "They signify that suppliers have made great contributions to the way TTI's business is run and to the level of performance we are able to provide to our customers. The program is globally consistent in all TTI regions. We closely monitor and track certain business-critical criteria and evaluate the specifics of our business with all our suppliers throughout the year."

The Silver 2024 TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award celebrates KYOCERA AVX for its faithful fulfillment of several key quality performance metrics designed to elevate supplier and distributor performance and achieve maximum customer satisfaction throughout Europe. These metrics include on-time delivery, receiving quality, customer-reported quality, administrative quality, ease of doing business, and both the quality and efficacy of field employee and managerial support.

"We are both proud and deeply honored to have earned our tenth TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award," said Alex Schenkel, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at KYOCERA AVX. "Earning just one of these prestigious awards is a significant achievement given the breadth and consistency of excellence that they recognize. So, the fact that we've now earned a total of 10 TTI Supplier Excellence Awards in Europe, six in Asia, and five in the Americas is a real testament to our team's commitment to operational excellence, outstanding quality, and superior service, as well as to our longstanding partnership with TTI."

Schenkel continued, "We are grateful for our European and Asian teams' exemplary performance last year and look forward to the opportunity to further strengthen our service in each of the global regions this year."

To learn more about KYOCERA AVX and its partnership with TTI Europe , please visit the links embedded here, follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram , like them on Facebook , call 864-967-2150, or write to One AVX Boulevard, Fountain Inn, S.C. 29644.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs has established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical, and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Specialists, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics, and the Exponential Technology Group, employ over 9,000 people in more than 136 locations throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Globally, the TTI Family of Specialists maintain over 3 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space in 30 distribution centers. For more information about TTI, visit .

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Kyocera Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

PR Image Downloads:

KAVX122 TTI Europe Supplier Excellence Award PR.jpg

SOURCE KYOCERA AVX