Inspirato Announces PASS Membership For Unlimited Travel

DENVER, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspirato Incorporated (Nasdaq: ISPO), the premier luxury vacation club and property technology company, today announced the all-new Inspirato Pass -an innovative offering that simplifies luxury travel like never before. With Inspirato Pass, travelers gain access to hundreds of curated luxury homes around the world, all backed by Inspirato's renowned personalized service and quality standards.









By following a few simple rules, Inspirato Pass members can travel as often as they like for just $40,000 per year. The program is limited to 2,500 total memberships, with any future availability released gradually based on capacity in the years ahead.

“Pass is the most innovative luxury travel program – there's simply nothing else like it.” said Payam Zamani, Chairman and CEO of Inspirato.“We're rethinking traditional approaches to create something truly exciting for today's traveler-a totally new way to explore the world more freely and more often, while experiencing what can only be called: aspirational luxury. Pass is built for those who love to travel and value quality, and it's only the beginning of how we plan to reshape the luxury experience. We believe this new offering will attract a wider base of customers, allowing us to expand our reach, as we continue the path of growing Inspirato profitably.”

Redefining Luxury Travel Through Membership

From the beaches of Cabo San Lucas and Costa Rica, to the slopes of Lake Tahoe, the rolling hills of Tuscany, and the Riviera to the Rockies-Pass opens the door to unforgettable places around the world. It is a reinvention of what luxury vacations can be. For a small fraction of the cost of maintaining a second home, members unlock access to hundreds of exclusive properties across the globe.



No nightly rates, taxes, or fees

The ability to hold two trips at a time-plan one for a special family gathering, and leave tomorrow for the other White-glove service, from pre-trip planning to in-person concierge support



This foundation makes Inspirato Pass not only a brand-new way to travel but a more thoughtful one, built around the needs of today's luxury traveler. The Inspirato Pass opens the door to a lifetime of extraordinary travel-without the complexity of ownership or the limitations of traditional booking.

This isn't just a membership. It's a smarter way to experience the world.

Pre-Sale Access Starts Now

Inspirato has opened pre-sale access for its newest release of Inspirato Pass, which is limited to just 2,500 total memberships - a deliberate move to preserve exclusivity and ensure personalized service at scale. Once sold out, access will close-and future applicants will be placed on a waitlist. With demand already high and existing members joining the new Pass, only 1,200 memberships remain available. Those who secure a spot during the pre-sale period will also receive complimentary Inspirato Club benefits until full Pass access begins.

This isn't just a travel membership. It's your all-access Pass to the world. For more information about Inspirato and its exclusive luxury travel offerings and partnerships, visit inspirato.com/pass/overview.

About Inspirato

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO) is a luxury vacation club and a property technology company that provides access to a portfolio of curated vacation options, delivered through an innovative model designed to ensure the service, certainty, and value that discerning travelers demand. The Inspirato portfolio includes exclusive luxury vacation homes, accommodations at five-star hotel and resort partners, and custom travel experiences. For more information, visit and follow @inspirato on Instagram, Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements related to the expected availability and features of Inspirato Pass. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. More information about these risks is contained in the“Risk Factors” section of Inspirato's filings with the SEC. Inspirato undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.