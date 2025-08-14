Ivans Index July 2025 Results Released
CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans ® today announced the July 2025 results of the Ivans IndexTM, the insurance industry's premium renewal rate index. Year over year, Commercial Auto, BOP, General Liability, Commercial Property and Umbrella experienced increasing average premium renewal rates, while premium renewal rates decreased for Workers' Compensation. Month over month, General Liability, Umbrella and Workers' Compensation experienced increases in premium renewal rate change, while Commercial Auto, BOP and Commercial Property saw decreases.
Premium renewal rate change by line of business for July 2025 highlights include:
- Commercial Auto: 7.96%, down from 8.42% last month. BOP : 7.55%, down from 7.74% at the end of June. General Liability: 4.98%, up from June, which was 4.79%. Commercial Property: 7.98%, down from 8.19% in June. Umbrella: 8.83%, up from 8.69% in June. Workers' Compensation: -1.48%, up from -1.61% last month.
Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 38,000 agencies and 700 carriers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com .
Download the complete Q2 2025 Ivans Index report .
About Ivans
Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 700 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day's work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.
