XBP Global Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

IRVING, Texas and LONDON, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XBP Global Holdings, Inc. (“XBP Global” or“the Company”) (NASDAQ: XBP), a multinational leader in business process automation and integration of bills, payments, and related solutions and services seeking to enable the digital transformation of its clients, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. These results reflect those of XBP Europe prior to the previously announced acquisition of BPA.

“XBP Europe's upward momentum continued into the second quarter, reflected by solid and consistent growth across revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA. With the acquisition of BPA completed, we are busy integrating two teams into one XBP Global and focused on uplifting the overall company performance, supported by global scale, access to the largest market in the world, and a strengthened financial position. We look forward to providing more details on the combined company in coming periods,” said Andrej Jonovic, Chief Executive Officer of XBP Global.

Operating Loss: Operating loss was $1.6 million compared to operating loss of $1.4 million a year ago and $1.8 million in 1Q 2025. Adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation and non-recurring expenses related to the BPA acquisition, operating profit in 2Q 2025 was $1.7 million compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million a year ago and operating profit of $2.0 million in 1Q 2025.

Net Loss: Net loss from continuing operations was $3.4 million, compared with a net loss from continuing operations of $3.6 million a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA (2) : Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations was $3.3 million, an increase of $2.1 million or 173.8% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.3%, an increase of 470 basis points year-over-year.

Completed BPA Acquisition: As announced on July 30, 2025, XBP Europe finalized its acquisition of BPA, a leading provider of business process automation solutions. The combined entity will operate under the new name XBP Global reflecting its expanded global footprint and capabilities. XBP Global's annual revenue is expected to approach $900 million, with a workforce of approximately 11,000 employees across 20 countries. The company now serves more than 2,500 clients, including many of the Fortune 100. As part of the transaction, XBP Europe issued approximately 81.8 million new shares of common stock resulting in the elimination of $1.1 billion of BPA's secured debt, with shares valued at $4.98 per share based on an overall equity valuation for the Company of $585.7 million. Post-transaction, XBP Global's ownership structure is more diversified, with a broader base of institutional shareholders. The Company has also announced the appointment of four new highly experienced and independent board members. This governance enhancement underscores XBP Global's commitment to transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.

Below are the notes referenced above:

(1) The results herein represent those of only XBP Europe before any effects of the BPA acquisition which occurred subsequent to quarter-end

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.

Supplemental Investor Presentation

An investor presentation relating to our second quarter 2025 performance is available at investors.xbpeurope.com . This information has also been furnished to the SEC in a current report on Form 8-K.



About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes constant currency, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful insights into the Company's financial performance, results of operations, and liquidity, helping them understand the Company's business trends and compare its results.

The Company's board of directors and management use these measures to evaluate the Company's performance on a consistent basis across periods by excluding effects of the Company's capital structure (such as varying debt levels, interest expense, and transaction costs from the November 2023 business combination). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of integration and related restructuring expenses and other similar non-routine items, some of which are outside management's control. Restructuring expenses are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to the rightsizing of the business. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance.

The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results.

The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and their presentation may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These statements include financial forecasts, projections, and other statements about future operations, financial position, business strategy, market opportunities, and trends. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as“may,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“will,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“predict,”“plan,”“targets,”“projects,”“could,”“would,”“continue,”“forecast,” or similar expressions. This press release includes forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures, such as projected Adjusted EBITDA and Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and certain non-recurring items, while Net Debt is total debt minus cash and cash equivalents. The Company cannot reconcile these measures to their most comparable GAAP metrics - net income and total debt - without unreasonable effort, due to challenges in forecasting future interest, taxes, depreciation, and non-recurring items. These measures are provided for informational purposes only and should not be considered substitutes for financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that are inherently uncertain and subject to risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, but are not limited to: (1) risks related to the acquisition, including the inability to realize anticipated benefits, disruptions to operations, and costs associated with the transaction; (2) legal proceedings; (3) failure to meet Nasdaq listing standards; (4) competition and market conditions; (5) economic, geopolitical, and regulatory changes; (6) challenges in retaining clients, employees, and suppliers; and (7) other risks detailed in XBP Europe's filings with the SEC, including the“Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025, filed on March 19, 2025, and the proxy statement for the 2025 annual meeting. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. XBP Global undertakes no obligation to update these statements, except as required by law. There is no assurance that XBP Global or its subsidiaries will achieve the results projected in these statements.

About XBP Global

XBP Global is a multinational leader in business process automation, serving over 2,500 clients-including many of the Fortune 100-across 20 countries, with approximately 11,000 employees. The name“XBP,” which stands for“exchange for bills and payments,” reflects the Company's strategy to connect buyers and suppliers, across industries, including banking, healthcare, insurance, utilities and the public sector, to optimize clients' bills and payments and related digitization processes. Its proprietary software and deep domain expertise position it as a trusted technology and services partner. With cloud-based solutions and a global footprint, XBP Global delivers measurable value, advances digital transformation, improves market-wide liquidity by expediting payments, and promotes sustainable business practices.

