Phlow Corp. Applauds Executive Action To Operationalize The Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Reserve (SAPIR)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phlow Corp. applauds the Executive Order issued by the President of the United States to ensure American pharmaceutical supply chain resiliency by filling and operationalizing the Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Reserve (SAPIR), a critical national initiative to strengthen the pharmaceutical supply chain and ensure Americans have continued access to critical essential medicines during emergencies.

Phlow is proud of its execution and collaboration, beginning in 2020, with President Trump's First Administration, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) on the SAPIR. More than five years ago, Phlow originated and proposed the SAPIR framework as part of a pioneering public-private partnership designed to proactively address the country's growing dependency on foreign sources for essential medicine ingredients.

Today, SAPIR represents a comprehensive, mission-critical solution to the vulnerabilities that threaten public health and national security. It includes coordinated domestic development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), strategic procurement of ingredients that are particularly susceptible to disruption, secure and distributed storage, rigorous quality assurance and testing, and a national network of manufacturing capable of rapidly converting ingredients into finished medicines when necessary.

Phlow's original vision for SAPIR was built on the belief that supply chain resilience requires more than stockpiling. It demands an active, ready-to-deploy domestic infrastructure that can respond to dynamic threats, from pandemics to geopolitical tensions, by ensuring a continuous domestic supply of essential medicines. This Executive Order affirms the federal government's commitment to this forward-looking model.

Momentum behind this initiative has been reinforced by bipartisan action in Congress. The PREPARE Act (S.2740/HR5388 in the 117th Congress), the RAPID Reserve Act (S.2062 /H.R.3955 in the 119th Congress), and the MAPS Act (S.1784 in the 119th Congress), all introduced with broad bipartisan support. These acts call for robust investments in domestic pharmaceutical industrial base expansion, establishment of ingredient reserves, and supply chain resiliency. This bicameral, bipartisan consensus highlights the urgent need to modernize how the nation secures access to critical medicines.

Phlow remains committed to supporting the federal government's efforts through innovation and execution. As a certified B Corp and an American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Phlow continues to lead in the design, implementation, and advancement of innovative solutions that strengthen America's medicine supply chain.

