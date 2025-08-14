BACKND Showcases MMO Game Server Saas At Gamescom 2025 With Dedicated Booth

The BACKND Gamescom 2025 booth highlights its MMO Game Server SaaS platform and WORLDs service.

- Owen Kwon, CEO of AFICA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AFI, the operator of BACKND , a SaaS platform for game backend, announced that it will participate in Gamescom 2025 with a dedicated booth from August 20 to 24 in Cologne, Germany.Following a well-received demo at GDC (Game Developers Conference) 2025, BACKND will present an improved version of its WORLDs service at Gamescom, aiming to attract European game developers and showcase advancements based on developer feedback.WORLDs is a powerful service that enables developers to build persistent online worlds and game servers that remain live even after players log off. It offers an intuitive platform API and backend infrastructure designed for large-scale multiplayer games, handling complex backend tasks such as real-time synchronization, server scaling, and data management automatically.By leveraging this service, game developers can deliver seamless multiplayer experiences in large-scale MMORPGs-where real-time player interaction is critical-as well as in high-speed action games that demand low-latency responsiveness. Thanks to BACKND's real-time synchronization engine, both object states and environment data are consistently updated across all clients, ensuring that every player experiences the same game state, even under heavy concurrent user loads.BACKND is recognized for its user-friendly features, allowing individuals without server or backend knowledge to access vital functions for game development. Since its official launch in 2018, BACKND has offered a comprehensive range of backend features crucial for game development and live operations.The "BACKND BASE" provides more than 30 essential backend features for game development, including login, announcements, events, real-time database management, receipt validation, leaderboards, guilds, and push notifications. Additionally, BACKND offers real-time chat capabilities through "BACKND CHAT," enables multiplayer gaming via "BACKND MATCH," and provides custom server-side logic via "BACKND FUNCTION."Owen Kwon, CEO of AFI, stated, "Developing an MMO game has traditionally required significant technical resources and infrastructure. But with WORLDs, even small teams can now build large-scale multiplayer games without the burden of backend development. We hope to empower developers around the world to create freely and ambitiously."Meanwhile, BACKND is also actively supporting the indie game community. The company is a sponsor of the Busan Indie Connect (BIC) Festival, taking place from August 15 to 17 in Busan, South Korea, and continues to engage in various initiatives to help indie developers succeed.For more information about BACKND, visit .About AFI, INCAFI has operated the BACKND game backend platform since August 2018, serving over 6,000 corporate customers as of July 2025. AFI secured $4 million USD in Series A investment from investors, including DSC Investment and Kakao Ventures, with the goal of improving its global services and expanding its business.About BACKNDBACKND streamlines game development and operation by offering over 30 game-specific features and an operation console upon release. It is among the pioneering global game backend SaaS platforms that facilitate game server construction with reduced development efforts.For More InformationWebsite:Blog: ghostDeveloper Docs: thebackend/enSOURCE: AFIFor further information: Minsoo Han, ...

