The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Connected Aircraft Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Forecast For The Connected Aircraft Market From 2024 To 2029?

The expansion of the connected aircraft market has accelerated in the past few years. Its worth is forecasted to catapult from $7.84 billion in 2024 to $9.11 billion in 2025, accounting for a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This historical surge can be linked to the escalated demand for operational effectiveness, improved safety standards and situational cognizance, incremental air passenger footfall, better fuel efficiency and decreased emissions, along with stringent government norms and standards, and the increased complexity of aircraft.

The market size for connected aircraft is predicted to witness a swift expansion in the coming years, with a projection to reach \$15.88 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. The significant growth throughout the forecast period can be credited to the advancements in air traffic management, the increasing need for in-flight connectivity, predictive upkeep and health surveillance, smart cabin functionalities, synchronization with ground operations, along with the urban air mobility (UAM) expansion and green aviation initiatives. The key trends during the forecast period encompass the speedy adoption of in-flight connectivity, incorporating IoT technologies, an improved health monitoring system for aircraft, the digitization of cockpit and cabin systems, harnessing data analytics along with artificial intelligence (AI), and an emphasis on cybersecurity issues.

Download a free sample of the connected aircraft market report:



What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Connected Aircraft Market?

The anticipated expansion in air passenger travel is set to bolster the growth of the connected aircraft market. Air travel involves the act of getting on an airplane to journey from one place to another through any airborne object. This surge in air passenger travel has airline corporations augmenting their fleets with more aircraft to meet the demands of their travelers. For example, in February 2023, data from the International Air Transport Association, a trade association based in Canada, indicated that the revenue passenger kilometers, or RPKs, signifying total traffic in 2022, increased by 64.4% over 2021. International traffic rose by 152.7% in 2022 compared to 2021, while domestic traffic saw an increase of 10.9% over the previous year in 2022. Consequently, the growth in air passenger travel is propelling the expansion of the connected aircraft market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Connected Aircraft Market?

Major players in the Connected Aircraft include:

. Honeywell International Inc.

. Gogo Inc.

. Thales Group

. Inmarsat PLC

. Collins Aerospace

. Viasat Inc.

. BAE Systems PLC

. The Boeing Company

. Airbus SE

. Bombardier Aviation

What Are The Top Trends In The Connected Aircraft Industry?

The emergence and evolution of technology is a significant trend becoming more prevalent in the connected aircraft market. Major players within the market are emphasising the development of novel technological solutions to bolster their industry standing. In April 2022, Universal Avionics, an American company engaged in connected aircraft, unveiled their connectivity ecosystem technology. This system enables aircraft pilots to link Apple iPads with the flight management system. The technology not only fosters two-way communication and data collection but also allows uploading and downloading to the FMS (flight management system) and other avionics systems. It improves the analysis of each flight's relevant data and provides operators with the ability to optimise flight operations and aircraft availability on a per aircraft or fleet level when connected to terrestrial infrastructure.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Connected Aircraft Market Segments

The connected aircraft market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Systems, Solutions

2) By Connectivity: Inflight Connectivity, Air-To-Air Connectivity, Air-To-Ground Connectivity

3) By Frequency Band: Ka-band, Ku-band, L-band

4) By Application: Commercial, Military

Subsegments:

1) By Systems: Communication Systems, Navigation Systems, Surveillance Systems, Flight Management Systems,

2) By Solutions: Aircraft Health Monitoring Solutions, In-Flight Connectivity Solutions, Data Analytics Solutions, Crew Management Solutions.



View the full connected aircraft market report:



Which Regions Are Dominating The Connected Aircraft Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the connected aircraft market and is projected to be its most rapidly growing region during the forecast period. The market report encompasses North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Connected Aircraft Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Connected And Autonomous Mobility Vehicles Global Market Report 2025

report/connected-and-autonomous-mobility-vehicles-global-market-report

Connected Building Global Market Report 2025

report/connected-building-global-market-report

Connected Car Devices Global Market Report 2025

report/connected-car-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.