Ride Sharing Market Set To Reach $337.35 Billion By 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Ride Sharing Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the ride sharing market size has seen considerable growth. Its expansion is projected to increase from a value of $131.96 billion in 2024 to $156.01 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2%. Factors such as increased usage of smartphones, growing urbanization, surging traffic congestion, rising awareness about the environment, cost-efficient travel solutions, and flexible, on-demand services have contributed to the expansion during the historical period.

The market size of ride sharing promises immense expansion in the forthcoming years, projected to hit the $337.35 billion mark in 2029, developing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.3%. The predicted growth during this period is likely to be influenced by improved safety protocols, innovation in self-driving vehicles, a commitment to environmental sustainability, as well as expansion to rural and underrepresented areas and efficient dynamic pricing. Key trends anticipated in this period encompass the use of multimodal transport, micro-mobility options, touch-free payment methods, subscription models, incorporation into smart city systems, coordination with public transport, and the incorporation of in-app accessibility features.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Ride Sharing Market?

The anticipated rise in the use of intelligent devices is set to boost the expansion of the ride-sharing industry. Intelligent devices, as used in this context, are objects that have been equipped with high-level computing capabilities, such as AI and machine learning. These devices are linked together to form the Internet of Things (IoT) and are crucial in monitoring drivers for ride-sharing firms. Shortly, when autonomous cars are shared by multiple users, these intelligent devices will be able to carry the user's identity from one vehicle to another, allowing for swift customization. A case in point, a study by German-based drop-shipping platform Oberlo, reveals that in 2022, 57.4 million American households relied on intelligent home devices, an increase of 6.7% from the previous year, when 53.8 million households did the same. As such, the burgeoning infiltration of intelligent devices is leading to a surge in the ride-sharing market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Ride Sharing Market?

Major players in the Ride Sharing include:

. ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

. BlaBlaCar SA

. Cabify Espana S.L.U

. Careem Networks FZ LLC

. Gett

. Lyft Inc.

. Uber Technologies Inc.

. Didi Chuxing Technology Co.

. Daimler AG

. Bolt Technology OU

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Ride Sharing Market In The Future?

Emerging technologies are leading the change in the ride sharing industry, a trend that is increasingly becoming popular. Ridesharing has seen a surge in popularity thanks to technological advancements that make engaging with local carpools much easier. Apps like Scoop have revolutionized this process, while big names in the industry like Uber and Lyft have also ventured into the carpooling business. These platforms have succeeded in attracting a growing user base by emphasizing the cost-effective nature of ride sharing compared to solo driving. These platforms have underscored the importance of ridesharing in efficiently managing transportation demands in today's world. In November of 2022, for example, US tech company Uber Technologies Inc., introduced safety features run by technology and upgraded pre-existing capabilities. The safety provisions range from reminders to fasten seatbelts, enhanced safety kits, detection of irregularities during trips, and SOS connection with local law enforcement. Technology that detects ""extended stops"" during trips and offers help has also been incorporated by Uber. The company has further developed this technology to identify scenarios where a trip deviates from the planned route or terminates prematurely before reaching the passenger's planned destination.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Ride Sharing Market

The ride sharing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Car Sharing, E-Hailing, Car Rental, Station-Based Mobility

2) By Membership Type: Fixed Ridesharing, Corporate Ridesharing, Dynamic Ridesharing

3) By Target Audience: Corporate, Families, Daily Commuters, Other Target Audiences

4) By Business Model: P2P, B2B, B2C

5) By Application: Android, IOS, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Car Sharing: Peer-To-Peer Car Sharing, Business Car Sharing, One-Way Car Sharing

2) By E-Hailing: Traditional E-Hailing, Premium E-Hailing, Shared E-Hailing Rides

3) By Car Rental: Short-Term Car Rental, Long-Term Car Rental, Luxury Car Rental

4) By Station-Based Mobility: Bike Sharing, Scooter Sharing, Bus Shuttle Services

Global Ride Sharing Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led in the ride sharing market. The market research report for ride sharing includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

