Comprehensive Report On The Cat Food Market: Opportunities And Challenges

Cat Food Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cat Food Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the size of the cat food market has seen robust growth. It is anticipated to expand from $23.38 billion in 2024 to $24.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The historic growth can be linked to factors like a rise in pet ownership, the trend of humanizing pets, recommendations from veterinarians, diversification of products, and brand loyalty.

The market for cat food is predicted to witness significant expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of ""$32.01 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The anticipated growth during this forecast period can be credited to factors like organic components, sustainable packaging, customization, personalization, plant-derived proteins, and the rising health and wellness trend. The forecast period would also see a surge in trends like diets free of grains and limited ingredients, sourcing that is both sustainable and ethical, specially designed cat foods, enhanced customization and personalization, and a demand for clear labeling and transparency.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Cat Food Market?

The growth of the cat food market is anticipated to be fueled by the rising number of individuals owning cats. These are people who have one or more felines as their sole pets. The quality of cat food, specifically, is crucial to maintaining their overall health and longevity. As such, an upsurge in cat ownership is likely to spur demand for this type of pet food. For example, Animal Medicines Australia, a non-governmental organization based in Australia, reported a significant increase in pet ownership in 2022, with the total hitting 28,730.8, a jump from 39% in the previous year. This 24% surge illustrates a robust growth in pet adoption and spending on their care, which in turn fuels the cat food market expansion. Consequently, the continual rise in cat ownership is propelling the growth of the cat food industry.

Which Players Dominate The Cat Food Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Cat Food include:

. Mars Incorporated

. Nestle Purina PetCare Company

. The J.M. Smucker Company

. Evanger's Dog & Cat Food Company Inc.

. Hill's Pet Nutrition Inc.

. Affinity Petcare SA

. Nutro Products Inc.

. PetGuard Holdings LLC

. Fromm Family Foods LLC

. Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Cat Food Market?

The cat food market is presently seeing a surge in product innovations, a trend that is garnering significant attention. Major corporations dominating this market are focusing on conjuring up new strategies to fortify their market stance. For example, ORIJEN, a pet food firm based in the United States, introduced ORIJEN GUARDIAN 8 cat food in Canada in March 2022. ORIJEN GUARDIAN 8 is a fresh type of adult cat kibble, made with premium ingredients and minimal supplements to foster a balanced and healthy diet for cats. The main five components of ORIJEN GUARDIAN 8 are fresh or uncooked poultry and seafood items, providing essential nutrition to suit an adult cat's dietary needs, with a flavour cats find irresistible. The genuine WholePrey diet utilizes the most appetizing parts of the prey, replicating the food consumption patterns of a cat's ancestors in the wild.

Global Cat Food Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The cat foodmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Food Type: Dry Food, Wet Food, Treats And Snacks, Other Food Types

2) By Source: Animal-Derived, Plant-Derived, Insect-Derived

3) By Nature: Organic, Monoprotein, Conventional

4) By Pricing Type: Economy, Premium, Super-Premium

5) By Sales Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialized Pet Shops, Online Sales Channel, Other Sales Channels

Subsegments:

1) By Dry Food: Kibble, Grain-Free Dry Food, High-Protein Dry Food

2) By Wet Food: Canned Food, Pouch Food, Stews And Broths

3) By Treats And Snacks: Dental Treats, Freeze-Dried Treats, Soft Treats

4) By Other Food Types: Raw Food, Homemade Food, Freeze-Dried Food

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Cat Food Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the cat food market. Its growth is projected to continue. The report on the cat food market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

