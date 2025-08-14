Airport Baggage Handling System Market To Reach USD $12.51 Billion By 2029 At 7.4% CAGR

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Airport Baggage Handling System Market In 2025?

In recent years, there has been a substantial increase in the market size of airport baggage handling systems. From a market value of $8.74 billion in 2024, it is projected to ascend to $9.4 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors such as the surge in air travel, enhanced security protocols, efficiency and throughput, airport expansion and remodeling projects, along with augmented passenger expectations have contributed significantly to this historic period growth.

In the near future, the market size of airport baggage handling systems is projected to witness considerable growth, reaching an estimated value of $12.51 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This anticipated growth during the outlook period is largely due to factors like predictive upkeep, sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives, strategies for risk reduction, demands for cost-effectiveness, improving passenger experiences, and an increase in tourism. Key market trends projected for this period involve an emphasis on passenger comfort, adapting systems to fit unique airport requirements, remote monitoring and control, integration of smart sensors, and predictive data analysis.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Airport Baggage Handling System Market?

The escalation in aircraft movements at airports, known as air traffic, is predicted to fuel the expansion of the airport baggage handling system market. The growth in air traffic stems from factors such as economic progress, population growth, increased income levels, a pressing need for speedy transit of goods, among others. As air traffic increases, so does the demand for airport baggage handling systems. These systems help manage bustling airport operations and expedite aircraft turnaround time. In line with this, data from May 2022, published by the IATA (International Air Transport Association) - a trade organization representing global airlines, indicated that total air traffic had surged by 83.1% in comparison to May 2021, largely propelled by an impressive resurgence in international traffic. Currently, worldwide air traffic stands at 68.7% of the levels observed pre-pandemic. Furthermore, international traffic recorded a whopping 325.8% increase in May 2022 compared to May 2021. Consequently, the airport baggage handling systems market is expected to flourish in tandem with the escalating air traffic.

Who Are The Key Players In The Airport Baggage Handling System Industry?

Major players in the Airport Baggage Handling System include:

. Beumer Group

. Daifuku Co. Ltd.

. Fives SA

. G&S Airport Conveyor

. Glidepath Limited

. Grenzebach Maschinenbau GmbH

. Logplan LLC

. Pteris Global Limited

. Siemens AG

. Vanderlande Industries BV

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Airport Baggage Handling System Market In The Globe?

The trend of incorporating technological upgrades in airport baggage handling systems is gaining traction in the airport baggage handling system market. Major players in the market, as well as airports, are employing sophisticated technologies like Near Field Communication (NFC) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) in their baggage handling systems to allow for automated check-in processes and more efficient handling of baggage. For example, in June 2022, BAGG TRAX, a tracking system for passengers' luggage enabled by RFID, was unveiled by Delhi Airport, a leading international airport in India. After registration, the tag is placed in the check-in luggage and passengers will be notified on their phones about the status of their luggage reaching the airport and when it is ready to be collected at the allocated baggage belt. This innovation is predicted to lower instances of misplaced or delayed baggage and save time, ultimately resulting in significant cost savings for airlines, currently in the billions of dollars each year.

What Segments Are Covered In The Airport Baggage Handling System Market Report?

The airport baggage handling system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Conveyors, Destination Coded Vehicles

2) By Solution: Check-In, Screening And Load, Conveying And Sorting, Unload And Reclaim

3) By Service: Assisted Service, Self-Service

4) By Technology: Barcode, RFID (Radio Frequency Identification)

5) By Application: Airport, Railway, Marine, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Conveyors: Belt Conveyors, Roller Conveyors, Modular Conveyors, Airport Sortation Conveyors

2) By Destination Coded Vehicles (DCVs): Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs), Towing Vehicles, Tracked Vehicles, Electric Carts

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Airport Baggage Handling System Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the airport baggage handling system market, with expectations for continued growth. The report on this market includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

