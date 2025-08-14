Ministry Shuts Private Health Centers, Suspends License Of Health Practitioner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) announced today, August 14, 2025, the closure of a private health center due to its failure to comply with the minimum required number of specialists to operate the centre.



In a separate incident, the Ministry temporarily closed the Obstetrics and Gynecology Unit in another private health centre, and suspended the license of a health practitioner as a precautionary measure for working beyond the scope of their professional license.

The actions were taken as part of the Ministry's ongoing oversight and inspection efforts to ensure compliance with healthcare regulations and patient safety.

The MoPH emphasized the importance for all healthcare facilities in Qatar to adhere to the laws and regulations governing the health sector and to fulfill all regulatory requirements to ensure the quality of healthcare services and the safety of patients.