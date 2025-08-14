Customer Update: Our Continued Commitment To Transparency And Service Excellence

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

We are pleased to announce the reopening of our Chevrolet showroom following a temporary closure initiated by the Consumer Protection Department (CPD).

We fully respect the CPD's role in protecting consumer rights and are grateful for the opportunity to resume full operations and continue serving our valued customers in Qatar.

During the inspection of all service jobs between January and July 2025, the CPD identified 29 instances out of more than 3,150, representing less than 1%.

While this percentage is very small, we value every single customer equally, and even one instance is important to us.

These instances were related to a single matter – delays in the supply of certain spare parts – and were fully resolved prior to the closure, with no pending matters remaining with the CPD.

The temporary closure only affected the Chevrolet showroom and none of the other operations or vehicle offerings of Jaidah Group were affected.

All other locations, including all services centres, remained fully operational during this period.

We strive to provide the best service possible, by maintaining the largest inventory of spare parts available, ensuring our customers experience minimal delays and maximum convenience.

As of now, we have spare parts worth over QAR 17.4 million in our warehouse, with another QAR 1.6 million in transit.

We are committed to regularly reviewing and optimizing our inventory to ensure we maintain the necessary spare parts to meet customer demand.

This ongoing assessment will help us align future orders with the evolving needs of our customers.

Occasional delays in spare parts supply, however, are a global challenge faced by the automotive industry, often due to external factors such as international shipping disruptions, supply chain constraints, and ongoing geopolitical events.

While these challenges affect manufacturers worldwide, we take them seriously and have implemented strong measures to alleviate the situation, including the use of urgent air freight where needed.

More importantly, we are continuously striving to improve beyond the actions already taken, ensuring we exceed customer expectations at every opportunity.

At Chevrolet Qatar, our customers are always at the heart of everything we do.

We are committed to upholding the highest standards of service, transparency, regulatory compliance and care to our valued customers.

Your trust is the foundation of everything we do.

We take pride in our proactive approach, responsive service, and continuous improvement.

Our customers are, and will always remain, our top priority.

We are committed not only to solving immediate concerns, but to continuously refining our processes so that every customer's experience is better than the last.

Customer satisfaction remains the cornerstone of our operations.

From purchase to after-sales service, we are committed to providing a seamless and supportive experience at every stage of the customer journey.

Our team is always available to address any concerns and to go above and beyond in delivering on our service promise.

We look forward to welcoming you to the showroom.