Explosives factory in Brazil murders nine people in blast
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that at least nine people were killed and seven others injured on Tuesday in a blast at an explosives factory in Quatro Barras, a municipality in southern Brazil’s Parana state.
The explosion occurred in the morning at the facilities of Enaex Brasil, located in an industrial area near Curitiba, the state capital.
Enaex Brasil released a statement listing the nine victims, offering condolences and pledging full cooperation with the investigation. The seven injured individuals received treatment at the scene.
Brazil’s Ministry of Labor has opened an inquiry into safety conditions at the company’s headquarters.
Parana Public Security Secretary Hudson Teixeira said that the victims’ bodies were severely damaged, requiring DNA tests to confirm their identities.
