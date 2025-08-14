Thrivyx Carboniq: Revolutionizing The Global Carbon Market With Blockchain-Powered Transparency

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 14, 2025 5:00 am - CarbonIQ is designed to bring trust, liquidity, and real-time transparency to carbon credit trading-solving long-standing industry challenges such as fraud risk, fragmented standards, illiquid markets, and outdated reporting.

Lagos, 14th August 2025 – In an era where climate accountability, transparency, and measurable impact are increasingly demanded by regulators, investors, and the public, Thrivyx has unveiled CarbonIQ - a groundbreaking blockchain-powered SaaS platform delivering Carbon Credit Exchange-as-a-Service (CCEaaS) to the global market.

CarbonIQ is built to address some of the most persistent challenges in the carbon credit ecosystem, including fraud risk, fragmented certification standards, illiquid markets, and slow, outdated reporting practices. By fusing blockchain technology with an intuitive digital exchange, the platform aims to inject trust, liquidity, and real-time visibility into carbon trading worldwide.

Blockchain-Backed Verification

Every carbon credit traded on CarbonIQ is issued as a tokenized asset - either a non-fungible token (NFT) or a utility token - on efficient, low-cost blockchains such as Polygon. Smart contracts ensure that each credit is traceable throughout its lifecycle, from issuance to eventual retirement. This tamper-proof tracking eliminates double-counting and fraudulent claims. Once a credit is retired, the record is permanently stored on-chain, creating an immutable, publicly auditable history.

A Unified Carbon Marketplace

CarbonIQ functions as a single, transparent hub connecting credit issuers, independent verifiers, corporate buyers, brokers, and regulatory bodies. Participants can buy, sell, or negotiate credits in bulk, fractional units, or as individual transactions. Each listing includes comprehensive details - covering origin, quality, price, and verified climate impact - enabling buyers to make confident, data-driven purchasing decisions while ensuring sellers reach a global pool of credible counterparties.

Real-Time ESG Tracking

The platform's live analytics dashboard offers instantaneous updates as credits are purchased or retired. Organizations can track offset performance, measure progress against sustainability milestones, and generate compliance-ready ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) reports on demand. For greater transparency, companies can share real-time sustainability achievements with stakeholders, reinforcing accountability and strengthening brand trust.

Leadership Insight

"CarbonIQ is more than a platform - it's the trust layer the carbon market has been waiting for," said Dr. Oluwatobi Adeogun, CEO of Thrivyx. "By combining blockchain precision with a user-friendly marketplace, we are enabling organizations to meet their sustainability goals with confidence, transparency, and speed."

With CarbonIQ, Thrivyx is positioning itself at the forefront of both voluntary and regulated carbon markets, setting a new benchmark for how sustainability initiatives are verified, traded, and reported. The result is a transparent, auditable, and efficient pathway toward global climate goals.

