Onelayer Expands Operations To Latin America Following North American Success

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneLayer, the leader in private LTE/5G OT management and Zero Trust security, today announced the expansion of its operations into Latin America. This strategic geographic expansion follows the company's proven success in North America and builds upon OneLayer's first significant win in the Latin American market, reflecting strong regional demand for private cellular network solutions.

The expansion includes dedicated regional sales and support teams with presence across multiple countries, notably Chile and Brazil. OneLayer's proven device security, observability, and orchestration capabilities have already demonstrated significant value for Latin American enterprises seeking to transform their cellular environments from operational silos into integrated enterprise networks.

OneLayer's initial success in Latin America came through the mining sector, where the company's platform has proven essential for integrating complex private cellular deployments with traditional enterprise IT environments. In a major mining win, OneLayer successfully discovered and classified the organization's devices, then segmented the network and enabled application of appropriate security policies to each group. OneLayer helped the company to automate its processes, improve operational efficiency, and securely deploy new production sites in a quick and agile manner.

Building on this foundation, OneLayer is now seeing strong traction with utilities companies throughout the region, leveraging the same success the company achieved with North American utility customers.

"Following our tremendous success in North America, we're seeing equally strong demand in Latin America, where our first major deployment validated the growing need for cellular device-centric security, observability and orchestration capabilities," said Drew Ganther, VP of Sales at OneLayer. "By establishing our regional presence across key markets like Chile and Brazil, we can provide the localized support our customers and partners need to successfully deploy and scale their private cellular initiatives."

OneLayer's expansion into Latin America represents a natural evolution of its mission to transform enterprise cellular environments worldwide. The company remains committed to supporting critical private and municipal industries in their private cellular journeys across the region.

