Zelensky And Starmer Discuss Expectations For Meeting In Alaska And Security Guarantees
"A good, productive meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We continue to coordinate our positions. Yesterday, together with all our partners, and today in a bilateral format, we discussed expectations for the meeting in Alaska and possible prospects. We also discussed in considerable detail the security guarantees that can make peace truly durable if the United States succeeds in pressing Russia to stop the killings and engage in genuine, substantive diplomacy. It is important that, within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing, we should all be able to achieve effective formats for security cooperation," Zelensky emphasized.
According to Zelensky, the meeting with the British Prime Minister also focused on continuing programs to support the Ukrainian army and defense industry.
“Under any scenario, Ukraine will maintain its strength. Keir and I also talked about such mechanisms for weapons supplies as the PURL program, and I urged the UK to join,” Zelensky mentioned.
The parties also discussed the ratification of the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.
“Of course, we also discussed our One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement. Ukraine is preparing to ratify it in August, and as a result, we will be able to hold an expanded Ukraine–UK meeting,” the President stated.
Video: Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram channel
The parties also discussed investments in Ukrainian drone production.
“We have significant potential to increase production volumes and urgently need financing for this. Drones play a decisive role on the frontline, and Ukraine's capabilities to produce them are exceptional. Therefore, investment in such production can truly influence the situation at the strategic level,” Zelensky stressed.Read also: Austrian expert refutes Kremlin narratives ahead of summit in Alaska
According to Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska on August 15.
Photo: Office of the President
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment