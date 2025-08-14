Zelensky And Starmer Discuss Expectations For Meeting In Alaska And Security Guarantees

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A good, productive meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We continue to coordinate our positions. Yesterday, together with all our partners, and today in a bilateral format, we discussed expectations for the meeting in Alaska and possible prospects. We also discussed in considerable detail the security guarantees that can make peace truly durable if the United States succeeds in pressing Russia to stop the killings and engage in genuine, substantive diplomacy. It is important that, within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing, we should all be able to achieve effective formats for security cooperation," Zelensky emphasized.

According to Zelensky, the meeting with the British Prime Minister also focused on continuing programs to support the Ukrainian army and defense industry.

“Under any scenario, Ukraine will maintain its strength. Keir and I also talked about such mechanisms for weapons supplies as the PURL program, and I urged the UK to join,” Zelensky mentioned.

The parties also discussed the ratification of the One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

“Of course, we also discussed our One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement. Ukraine is preparing to ratify it in August, and as a result, we will be able to hold an expanded Ukraine–UK meeting,” the President stated.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky's Telegram channel

The parties also discussed investments in Ukrainian drone production.

“We have significant potential to increase production volumes and urgently need financing for this. Drones play a decisive role on the frontline, and Ukraine's capabilities to produce them are exceptional. Therefore, investment in such production can truly influence the situation at the strategic level,” Zelensky stressed.

Austrian expert refutes Kremlin narratives ahead of summit in Alaska

According to Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump and the Russian leader Vladimir Putin will meet in Alaska on August 15.

Photo: Office of the President