Politician: War Cannot Be Ended In One Day After Summit In Alaska

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, Oleksandr Merezhko, in a comment to Ukrinform.

“I do not believe in such statements. Unfortunately, even if we are only talking about a ceasefire, this process will take a significant amount of time. The experience of the Korean War confirms this - negotiations on a ceasefire agreement lasted two years,” he said.

According to the politician, even an imaginary scenario in which Vladimir Putin expresses his readiness for an unconditional ceasefire remains purely theoretical, since there is no sign of either desire or will on the part of the Russian dictator to make peace.

"There is simply no desire on Putin's part to stop the fighting. But even if we imagine that such a will has emerged, a whole range of technical and political issues arises. In particular, there is a need to determine the frontline along which the hostilities will be stopped, possibly the withdrawal of troops, the creation of an appropriate demarcation map, and the agreement on the parameters of the ceasefire," Merezhko explained.

According to the politician, this process is quite lengthy and complex and cannot be implemented in a day, as it requires time and coordination between the parties.

The Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Committee stressed that security guarantees are a separate important point -“they need to be not only discussed but also enshrined in mechanisms that will prevent Russia from violating the agreements.”

“What can stop Putin from violating the terms of the ceasefire? This is the key question. Without clear and reliable guarantees, there can be no talk of an effective ceasefire. It will take a long time and fruitful work to develop all these mechanisms,” Merezhko said.

Nausėda: Coalition of Willing countries must be ready to deploy troops in Ukraine

At the same time, he expressed cautious optimism about the future negotiations.

“Let's hope that these negotiations will play into our hands. The situation is complicated, but it is important to follow developments,” the politician concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet on August 15 in Alaska

President Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized that Putin wants to exchange a pause in the war for the legalization of the occupation of part of Ukraine's territory

Photos by Ukrinform can be purchased here .