Blockchain And Crypto Set To Reshape Azerbaijan's Financial Landscape

Azerbaijan is gradually embracing the digital currency revolution, with the Central Bank's recent completion of the first phase of its special regulatory regime marking a significant step forward. During this phase, four innovative projects were evaluated, two of which, focused on cryptocurrency transactions, were deemed successful. These initiatives aim to enhance the safety and transparency of crypto transactions, aligning with global trends toward digital financial integration.

