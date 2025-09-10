Ilana Horwitz

MENAFN - The Conversation) Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies and Sociology, Tulane University Profile Articles Activity

Ilana M. Horwitz (Ph.D., Stanford University) is an Assistant Professor of Jewish Studies and Sociology, and the Fields-Rayant Chair of Contemporary Jewish Life at the Grant Center for the American Jewish Experience at Tulane University. Dr. Horwitz takes a sociological approach to examine how people's religious upbringing, race, ethnicity, social class, and gender shape their life course, especially their educational experiences. Her first book, God Grades, and Graduation: Religion's Surprising Impact on Academic Success (Oxford University Press, 2022) won a Distinguished Book Award from the American Sociological Association section on Religion. Her second book, The Entrepreneurial Scholar: A New Mindset for Success in Academia and Beyond, was published by Princeton University Press in 2025.

2021–present Assistant Professor, Tulane University

Experience