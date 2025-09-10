Christine Picard
The Picard Lab's research is focused on the understanding and correlations between genotype and phenotypes specifically related to insects.
Many of the insects studied in the lab are forensically relevant insects (i.e. blow flies), with the goal of using whole-genome data to extract variations in the genome related to forensically relevant traits such as development time and rate.
Additionally, The Picard Lab has expanded to include species of insects for development as sustainable, alternative protein sources for human food and animal feed consumption. The lab uses a combination of traditional genetic and bioinformatics techniques to mine data for the characterization of important traits.Experience
-
–present
Associate Professor of Biology, IUPUI
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment