Christine Picard


2025-09-10 01:54:45
Professor of Biology, Indiana University

The Picard Lab's research is focused on the understanding and correlations between genotype and phenotypes specifically related to insects.

Many of the insects studied in the lab are forensically relevant insects (i.e. blow flies), with the goal of using whole-genome data to extract variations in the genome related to forensically relevant traits such as development time and rate.

Additionally, The Picard Lab has expanded to include species of insects for development as sustainable, alternative protein sources for human food and animal feed consumption. The lab uses a combination of traditional genetic and bioinformatics techniques to mine data for the characterization of important traits.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor of Biology, IUPUI

