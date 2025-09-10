Tim Luckhurst

MENAFN - The Conversation) Principal of South College, Durham University Profile Articles Activity

Tim is the founding Principal of South College, Durham University and Associate Pro Vice Chancellor Engagement. He is a newspaper historian, campaigner for press freedom and an academic member of the university's Centre for Modern Conflicts and Cultures. His research focuses on the depiction of dissent in British and American newspapers between 1936 and 1945. He is the author of Reporting the Second World War - The Press and the People 1939-1945 and This is Today - A Biography of The Today Programme. Tim previously worked for BBC News and Current Affairs as a producer and editor. He was subsequently editor of The Scotsman and a columnist for newspapers including The Times, Guardian, Independent and Daily Mail.

–present Head of South College and Associate PVC Engagement, Durham University

Experience