Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Supreme Cmte Revokes Kuwaiti Citizenships, Refers Decision To Cabinet


2025-08-14 09:06:11
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The Supreme Committee for Kuwaiti citizenship held a meeting on Thursday and decided to revoke citizenship from a number of individuals.
The committee said in a statement that the meeting, chaired by Acting Prime Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, resulted in a decision to revoke citizenships and referred the matter to the Cabinet.
It revealed that the revoked citizenships included those with dual citizenships and those who obtained the document through forgery and fraud.
Some cases had their citizenships revoked due reasons related to the state's higher interest. (end)
ajr


MENAFN14082025000071011013ID1109929066

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search