Kuwait's 3Rd Relief Plane In Jordan, To Deliver Aid To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The third Kuwaiti plane carrying humanitarian aid arrived at Marka Military Airport in Jordan on Thursday, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to be delivered to the Gaza Strip.
The plane was received by officials from the Kuwaiti Embassy and the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).
The aid comes as part of the urgent national relief campaign to support the Gaza Strip, organized by Kuwaiti charitable associations and foundations.
Meanwhile, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) is in constant coordination with the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan and JHCO, to ensure the continuous flow of aid and its safe entry into the Gaza Strip.(end)
