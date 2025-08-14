Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's 3Rd Relief Plane In Jordan, To Deliver Aid To Gaza


2025-08-14 09:05:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 14 (KUNA) -- The third Kuwaiti plane carrying humanitarian aid arrived at Marka Military Airport in Jordan on Thursday, carrying 10 tons of food supplies to be delivered to the Gaza Strip.
The plane was received by officials from the Kuwaiti Embassy and the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO).
The aid comes as part of the urgent national relief campaign to support the Gaza Strip, organized by Kuwaiti charitable associations and foundations.
Meanwhile, the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) is in constant coordination with the Kuwaiti Embassy in Jordan and JHCO, to ensure the continuous flow of aid and its safe entry into the Gaza Strip.(end)
amn


MENAFN14082025000071011013ID1109929065

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search