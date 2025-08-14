Josh Orton Earns Prestigious Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) Credential

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The CEPAcredential is for professional advisors who want to effectively engage more business owners. Through the process of exit planning (the Value Acceleration MethodologyTM), owners can build more valuable companies, have stronger personal financial plans, and align their personal goals. The CEPAcredential is the leading credential for exit planning professionals. Attainment of the CEPAcredential enhances a professional's ability to effectively engage business owners and have deeper, more holistic conversations around planning for growth and exiting a business.

"I was inspired throughout this deeply immersive and thought-provoking experience, and this credentialing program has expanded my capabilities as a trusted advisor and wealth planner," said Josh Orton, CFP®, CEPA®. "My clients and colleagues know I am committed to helping entrepreneurs and business owners maximize the value of their business, take their personal financial planning to the next level, and prepare for what's to come after a full or partial exit from their business."

Dawn Möeder, managing member of LGT, added, "We're incredibly proud of Josh's dedication to professional growth and client success. His CEPA® certification strengthens our team's ability to offer comprehensive, strategic guidance that addresses every aspect of a business owner's journey, from building value to planning a smooth exit. This achievement truly reinforces our commitment to helping clients thrive now and into the future."

Josh's CEPA® credential highlights LGT-FA's ongoing dedication to further education that directly supports business owners through growth and change.

