Josh Orton Earns Prestigious Certified Exit Planning Advisor (CEPA®) Credential
"I was inspired throughout this deeply immersive and thought-provoking experience, and this credentialing program has expanded my capabilities as a trusted advisor and wealth planner," said Josh Orton, CFP®, CEPA®. "My clients and colleagues know I am committed to helping entrepreneurs and business owners maximize the value of their business, take their personal financial planning to the next level, and prepare for what's to come after a full or partial exit from their business."
Dawn Möeder, managing member of LGT, added, "We're incredibly proud of Josh's dedication to professional growth and client success. His CEPA® certification strengthens our team's ability to offer comprehensive, strategic guidance that addresses every aspect of a business owner's journey, from building value to planning a smooth exit. This achievement truly reinforces our commitment to helping clients thrive now and into the future."
Josh's CEPA® credential highlights LGT-FA's ongoing dedication to further education that directly supports business owners through growth and change.
About LGT Financial Advisors, LLC
LGT Financial Advisors, LLC is a subsidiary of Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT). LGT-FA provides its clients a continuous, personal, and comprehensive holistic wealth planning approach that includes planning through financial, investment, retirement, legacy, protection, cash flow, and tax strategies. The firm believes a trusted advisor is to align to our client's plan with their values and goals in mind. We believe thorough, continuous planning creates an exceedingly beneficial relationship between wealth and well-being. Financial planning is a collaborative process that integrates relevant elements of our client's personal life into their wealth plan.
To learn more, visit .
