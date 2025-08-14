Access Ready Strategic Recognizes VOTEC Corporation's Accessibility Innovation In Election Technology
WASHINGTON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation (ARS), an independent cross-disability education and advocacy organization, is drawing attention to VOTEC Corporation's investment in accessibility within election systems - a commitment that ARS believes has been overlooked in recent coverage of the company.
ARS has worked with VOTEC for nearly a decade in an advisory capacity, focusing on compliance with the Help America Vote Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and related federal and state accessibility requirements. Through this collaboration, ARS encouraged VOTEC to enhance accessibility in its "Welcome Voter Kiosk" pollbook system.
According to ARS, VOTEC invested more than $1 million in developing an accessible pollbook, incorporating features that can benefit voters who are blind, visually impaired, deaf, or have physical limitations. The company declined to patent certain accessibility innovations, intending to make them available for adoption by other developers.
While the accessibility features received positive feedback from disability advocates during demonstrations, ARS notes that adoption by state and local election officials has been limited. "From our perspective, VOTEC took significant corporate risks to prioritize accessibility because it was the right thing to do," said Douglas Towne, Chair and CEO of Access Ready Strategic. "This decision reflects a values-based approach to technology development that deserves recognition."
ARS remains committed to advocating for inclusion at all levels of civic engagement and believes that accessibility in election technology is not only a legal requirement but a moral imperative.
About Access Ready Strategic
Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting civil rights and equality for all. The organization advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT), recognizing that accessible ICT fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and meaningful participation in civic life.
Media Contact:
Douglas George Towne
Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Access Ready Strategic
Email: [email protected]
Cell: (727) 452-8132
Office: (727) 531-1000
Website:
