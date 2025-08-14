Pandag Tech Introduces First Commercial Electric Robotic Mower To Australian Market At Agquip 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GUNNEDAH, Australia, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pandag Tech , an international smart equipment company, will present its flagship innovation, the PANDAG-G1, at AgQuip 2025, Booth I|16c. Held from August 19 to 21, the event will mark the Australian debut of this modular commercial robotic mower, developed to help groundskeepers, councils, and landscapers meet the growing demands of large-scale land care.

The G1 is built to operate autonomously on a single charge, covering up to 15 acres of turf without supervision. This allows maintenance teams to allocate manpower toward detailed tasks while the G1 takes on repetitive, labor-intensive mowing work.

Designed with real-world Australian conditions in mind, the PANDAG-G1 handles rugged terrain and climbs slopes up to 78%. Its UltraSenseTM navigation system combines centimeter-level GPS accuracy with AI-powered obstacle detection, allowing it to operate safely near roads, public parks, and active worksites.

For municipalities and businesses managing diverse outdoor areas, the G1's pure electric, robotic, modular, and commercial design offers a key advantage. Operators can switch between mowing, trimming, spraying, towing, or other attachments in seconds, helping reduce the need for multiple machines and storage space.

The G1 also supports heavy-duty vegetation control, cutting through overgrowth as tall as 4ft. This is ideal for first seasonal cuts or managing areas such as turf fields, large farms, solar farms, embankments, and neglected properties.

With safety, performance, and cost-efficiency in mind, Pandag Tech created the G1 as a workhorse solution for those maintaining large properties. The mower will be on display and available for live demonstrations at Booth I16c.

Pandag Tech is a technology-driven company focused on creating smart equipment for commercial outdoor applications. With a commitment to automation, sustainability, and user-centered design, Pandag Tech develops intelligent tools that help landscaping professionals, municipalities, and enterprises manage their operations more efficiently. The company's flagship product, the Pandag-G1, is the world's first commercial modular electric robotic mower, built to deliver performance and safety in real-world field conditions.

