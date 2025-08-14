Pandag Tech Introduces First Commercial Electric Robotic Mower To Australian Market At Agquip 2025
The G1 is built to operate autonomously on a single charge, covering up to 15 acres of turf without supervision. This allows maintenance teams to allocate manpower toward detailed tasks while the G1 takes on repetitive, labor-intensive mowing work.
Designed with real-world Australian conditions in mind, the PANDAG-G1 handles rugged terrain and climbs slopes up to 78%. Its UltraSenseTM navigation system combines centimeter-level GPS accuracy with AI-powered obstacle detection, allowing it to operate safely near roads, public parks, and active worksites.
For municipalities and businesses managing diverse outdoor areas, the G1's pure electric, robotic, modular, and commercial design offers a key advantage. Operators can switch between mowing, trimming, spraying, towing, or other attachments in seconds, helping reduce the need for multiple machines and storage space.
The G1 also supports heavy-duty vegetation control, cutting through overgrowth as tall as 4ft. This is ideal for first seasonal cuts or managing areas such as turf fields, large farms, solar farms, embankments, and neglected properties.
With safety, performance, and cost-efficiency in mind, Pandag Tech created the G1 as a workhorse solution for those maintaining large properties. The mower will be on display and available for live demonstrations at Booth I16c.
About Pandag Tech
Pandag Tech is a technology-driven company focused on creating smart equipment for commercial outdoor applications. With a commitment to automation, sustainability, and user-centered design, Pandag Tech develops intelligent tools that help landscaping professionals, municipalities, and enterprises manage their operations more efficiently. The company's flagship product, the Pandag-G1, is the world's first commercial modular electric robotic mower, built to deliver performance and safety in real-world field conditions.
Visit Pandag Tech at Booth I|16c during AgQuip 2025.
For more information, visit .
A photo accompanying this announcement is available atCONTACT: Media Contact: Pandag Tech Yu Jing ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment