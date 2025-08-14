Eq Plc Managers' Transactions Caroline Bertlin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eQ Plc Managers' Transactions14 August 2025 at 4:00 p.m.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Caroline Bertlin

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: eQ Oyj

LEI: 743700R4FA6AVH5J3D68

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 118880/6/6

Transaction date: 2025-08-12

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009009617

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 89 Unit price: 13 EUR

(2): Volume: 10 Unit price: 13 EUR

(3): Volume: 40 Unit price: 13 EUR

(4): Volume: 51 Unit price: 13 EUR

(5): Volume: 199 Unit price: 13 EUR

(6): Volume: 103 Unit price: 13 EUR

(7): Volume: 132 Unit price: 13 EUR

(8): Volume: 96 Unit price: 13 EUR

(9): Volume: 149 Unit price: 13.15 EUR

(10): Volume: 745 Unit price: 13.15 EUR

(11): Volume: 75 Unit price: 13.15 EUR

(12): Volume: 92 Unit price: 13.15 EUR

(13): Volume: 219 Unit price: 13.15 EUR

(14): Volume: 80 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(15): Volume: 800 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(16): Volume: 93 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(17): Volume: 101 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(18): Volume: 110 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(19): Volume: 173 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

(20): Volume: 643 Unit price: 13.2 EUR

Aggregated transactions (20):

Volume: 4000 Volume weighted average price: 13.148 EUR

eQ Plc

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki,

eQ Group is a Finnish group of companies specialising in asset management and corporate finance business. eQ Asset Management offers a wide range of asset management services (including private equity funds and real estate asset management) for institutions and individuals. The assets managed by the Group total approximately EUR 13.5 billion. Advium Corporate Finance, which is part of the Group, offers services related to mergers and acquisitions, real estate transactions and equity capital markets.

More information about the Group is available on our website at .



