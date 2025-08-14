Radar System Market Trends And Analysis By Application, Vertical, Region, And Segment Forecast To 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Radar System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Radar System Market?

In recent times, the radar system market has experienced substantial growth. Specifically, it is projected to increase from a value of $34.27 billion in 2024 to $37.4 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The significant growth observed in the past is linked to factors such as modernization in the military, escalating demand for border security and surveillance, advancements in weather forecasting methods, increased air traffic, and the expansion of smart cities.

The market size for radar systems is predicted to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, escalating to $51.31 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The expansion expected in the forecast period can be credited to factors such as geopolitical tensions, increased need for maritime surveillance, the rise in autonomous vehicles, augmenting defense budgets, and emerging markets. Key trends to watch during the forecast duration are cognitive radar, miniaturization, frequency modulated continuous wave (fmcw) radar, digital beamforming, and synthetic aperture radar (sar).

Download a free sample of the radar system market report:



What Are The Major Factors Driving The Radar System Global Market Growth?

The radar system market is predicted to grow due to the increasing use of radar systems in weather monitoring. Electromagnetic signals are employed by these radar systems to locate and identify objects. These signals can be used to monitor weather, offering data that assists in understanding weather patterns, improving forecasts, particularly for severe weather events, issuing flood warnings, aiding hydrological studies, and contributing to climate research. For example, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) initiated the use of four new Doppler weather radars equipped with drone-based observation technology in January 2022 to enhance their weather prediction protocol. These radar systems will offer superior rainfall tracking and hydrometeor classification through dual-polarization technology, allowing a distinction between precipitation types like snow, rain, and hail. Thus, the expanding use of radar systems for weather surveillance fuels the growth of the radar system market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Radar System Market?

Major players in the Radar System Global Market Report 2025 include:

. BAE Systems Inc.

. Leonardo S.p.A.

. Lockheed Martin Corporation

. Northrop Grumman Corporation

. Raytheon Technologies Ltd.

. Saab AB

. Thales Group

. Honeywell International Inc.

. General Dynamics Corporation

. Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Radar System Market?

The radar systems market is being influenced by 4D imaging radars. Several businesses in the radar systems sector are producing groundbreaking 4D imaging radars to fulfill customer needs. For example, Ambarella Inc., a semiconductor company based in the US, unveiled a centralized 4D imaging radar architecture in December 2022. By integrating raw radar data with other sensors, Ambarella's 4D imaging radar that incorporates OculiiTM technology boosts perception for autonomous systems. It offers high-resolution identification, adaptability to numerous environments, and a distance of over 500 meters, therefore providing a versatile solution for upcoming radar models.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Radar System Market Report?

The radar system market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Transmitter, Receiver, Antenna, Other Components

2) By Technologies: Continuous Wave (CW) Radar, Pulsed Radar

3) By Frequency Band: X-Band, S-Band, C-Band, Other Frequencies

4) By Application: Air Traffic Control, Remote Sensing, Ground Traffic Control, Space Navigation And Control, Other Applications

5) By End-user: Aviation, Maritime Applications, Automotive, Military And Defense

Subsegments:

1) By Transmitter: Solid-State Transmitters, Vacuum Tube Transmitters

2) By Receiver: Analog Receivers, Digital Receivers

3) By Antenna: Parabolic Antennas, Phased Array Antennas, Slot Antennas

4) By Other Components: Signal Processors, Display Systems, Data Links, Power Supply Units

View the full radar system market report:



Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Radar System Industry?

In the 2025 Radar System Global Market Report, North America led as the biggest market for radar systems in 2024. Anticipated to grow the fastest, however, is the Asia-Pacific region during the forecasted period. The report covers various global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Radar System Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Commercial Radars Global Market Report 2025



Radar Global Market Report 2025



Coherent Radar Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.