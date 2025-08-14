Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At AIIMS' Mother And Child Block 10 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot

Delhi: Fire Breaks Out At AIIMS' Mother And Child Block 10 Fire Tenders Rush To Spot


2025-08-14 09:00:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi: A fire broke out at AIIMS Delhi's Mother and Child block, after which 10 fire tenders rushed to spot, said Delhi Fire Services. No casualties have been reported.

(This is a developing story)

MENAFN14082025007365015876ID1109928990

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search