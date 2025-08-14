I-Day Alert: Delhi Police Creates Photo Database Of 35,000 Residents Near Red Fort

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) In a first, the security arrangements around Red Fort ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address have involved a“photo-based census” of about 35,000 residents of the Walled City to check the presence of unauthorised people in the sensitive zone, a Delhi Police official said on Thursday.

Using artificial intelligence and physical verification to confirm the identity of area residents and their movement, the police are using a mobile app called e-Parikshan, on which officers are updating details of residents after going door-to-door to take photographs.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Central Range) Madhur Verma said,“This year, for the first time, Delhi Police is compiling a photo-based record of about 35,000 people living around the Red Fort.”

The North and Central districts' staff have together conducted the“photo-based census” of these 35,000 people, he said.

Verma said those included in the census include residents living within an 800-metre radius of the Red Fort.

“If any person from outside Delhi is found in this area, their data is recorded in the app and verified with the respective state. This is the first time that photographs have been taken while registering such information,” he said.

Joint CP Verma said that apart from the photo census, several other security measures have been taken, which involve the use of AI tools.

Data on criminals from various security agencies has been integrated into facial recognition cameras (FRC) so that any suspicious person approaching the high security area on August 15 can be identified immediately, he said.

In addition, around 20,000 security personnel - including those from the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces - have been deployed in the area.

According to the police, security personnel will be stationed in all high-rise buildings around the Red Fort and at windows facing the monument, while CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the entire area.

Security has also been beefed up at railway stations. Yashwant Singh, Inspector RPF, in charge of New Delhi Railway Station, in his statement, said,“We are on high alert because of Independence Day. Security personnel are deployed at all entry-exit gates, and luggage is being thoroughly scanned. Additional security personnel have been deployed on platforms and in other places. We are also taking the help of dog squads. We also conducted a flag march to create a sense of security among people.”

At the national level, the Intelligence Bureau has issued a warning that some terror groups may try and strike in various parts of the country. However, this time around, the highest threat perception is from Bangladesh, and terror could make its way through the eastern border, the IB has warned.

Since the focus is very high on the India-Pakistan border following the Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) would be focusing on the eastern front. Intelligence assessments say that the ISI would want a Bangladesh-based group to carry out a spectacular attack, said the IB.