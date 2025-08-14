403
Ukraine Expresses Openness to Aerial Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Ukraine is showing willingness to enter negotiations with Russia regarding an aerial ceasefire, which could act as a foundation for broader discussions aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict.
Mikhail Podoliak, an advisor to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, stated that this could mark the beginning of a more realistic negotiation framework.
Notably, Russia had earlier this spring accepted a U.S.- supported proposal to halt attacks on energy infrastructure for a 30-day period, but this truce was reportedly breached multiple times by Kiev.
Speaking with a news agency on Tuesday, Podoliak shared his perspective on the forthcoming meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for August 15 in Alaska.
This summit is expected to focus primarily on the Ukrainian conflict.
According to Podoliak, one possible path to conflict resolution proposed by the U.S. includes a broad ceasefire, one that would address the consequences of aerial assaults—such as missile and drone strikes—on Ukrainian land.
“Ukraine is ready to discuss it, is ready to consider this scenario, and sees it as the initial stage for reaching realistic negotiating positions,” Podoliak emphasized.
He also underscored the importance of direct dialogue among Trump, Zelensky, and Putin, stating that resolving the conflict without such a trilateral meeting would be unfeasible.
Meanwhile, Moscow continues to insist that any discussions involving Zelensky must follow notable diplomatic advancements.
Russian officials have also expressed doubts about Zelensky’s authority to commit to any formal agreements, pointing to the fact that his presidential term officially ended last year.
