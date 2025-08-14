Porte Brown Voted Best Accounting Firm In The Daily Herald 2025 Readers' Choice Awards
"We're thrilled to be named the Best of the Best in the Readers' Choice competition," said Joe Gleba, CEO & Managing Partner. "Being recognized by our local community is especially rewarding because it reflects the trust and loyalty we've built with our clients over the years. We're sincerely grateful to everyone who voted for us and remain committed to delivering exceptional service, professionalism, and a positive impact in the community."
About Porte Brown
Porte Brown LLC is a full-service accounting and consulting firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Elk Grove Village, Illinois. For more than 75 years, Porte Brown has focused on providing the highest level of service to individuals, businesses, and organizations throughout the region. The firm offers a full range of services, including tax planning and preparation, audit, business valuations, and retirement plan administration, as well as strategic consulting utilizing cloud-based metrics and reporting dashboards. Wealth management services are provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC.* For more information, visit or call 847-956-1040.
*Wealth Management Services provided by Porte Brown Wealth Management LLC. The views and opinions presented in this article are those of Porte Brown Wealth Management and not of Avantax Wealth Management® or its subsidiaries. Securities offered through Avantax Investment ServicesSM, Member FINRA, SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Avantax Advisory ServicesSM. Insurance services offered through an Avantax affiliated insurance agency. Porte Brown LLC is independent to Avantax.
Contact:
Pam Metzger
[email protected]
847-956-1040
SOURCE Porte Brown
Legal Disclaimer:
