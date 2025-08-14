Questek Announces Strategic First Half 2025 Results

EVANSTON, Ill. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QuesTek Innovations announced today that corporate bookings surged in the first half of 2025, marking a milestone in the company's transformation into a SaaS-driven Digital Materials Technology enterprise. For the period ending June 30, QuesTek Innovations, the primary operating arm of QuesTek International LLC, reported additional subscriptions for its ICMD® Materials Design and Engineering SaaS platform, along with the completion and new signings of corporate and federal Materials by Design® service engagements. By mid-year, the company had achieved key milestones in its multi-year transition, significantly strengthening its position as a privately held, cash-generating, debt-free, and strategically advancing technology business.

"One of QuesTek's key strategic initiatives in our Digital Phase is to grow our corporate revenues faster than our government revenues, while still adding to government backlog. By packaging ICMD® with our services offerings for client success, QuesTek achieved 170 % quarter-over-quarter corporate bookings growth in the first half," said COO Bill Mahoney. "These near-term results are evidence that in the first half of 2025, QuesTek strongly advanced its strategic transition from a technology-enabled services company to a SaaS-based software and services company."

In the first half of 2025, ICMD® software clients included nine new or renewed SaaS subscriptions and five new or expanded services engagements with leading OEMs, producers, and materials science universities worldwide. ICMD® and related Materials by Design® support services are enabling clients to devise and implement mission-critical capabilities such as design, development, and deployment of burn-resistant alloys for commercial space applications; simulations of composition adjustments to enable printability of existing materials for traditional OEMs and producers; and functional gradeability of materials to ensure effective joining of dissimilar materials under high performance conditions for new nuclear applications.

Federal clients incrementally served in 1H 2025 included the Army, Navy, Air Force, NASA, and ARPA-E. For the Army, QuesTek continued to demonstrate its capability to build and manage custom supply chains to deliver operational prototypes with mission superiority based upon applications of QuesTek proprietary materials. For the Navy, Air Force, and NASA, QuesTek continued to research and develop new mitigations for fatigue and corrosion in platform key materials.

QuesTek's Materials by Design® technology and ICMD® software platform are proven to reduce the development time and cost and increase the performance of novel materials. In its market space, QuesTek is the first provider to execute the full cycle from novel design to production, certification, and flight operations with proprietary materials, in a fraction of the time and cost of traditional, or purely algorithmic methods. questek

