Hanyang University Researchers Develop Digital Twin Framework To Enhance Sustainability And Efficiency Of Modular Buildings

To address this, a research team led by Associate Professor Yonghan Ahn from the School of Architecture & Architectural Engineering at Hanyang University ERICA in South Korea, developed a new digital twin (DT)-based framework for facility management of RMB projects. "Digital twin technology is a groundbreaking tool that offers a digital replica of physical assets, integrating real-time data, predictive analysis, and decision-making abilities," explains Prof. Ahn. "Although digital twins are gaining popularity in other fields, their use in modular construction remains limited. We introduce a novel digital twin-enabled facility management system (DT-FMS) tailored specifically for RMBs." The team also included contributions from Dr. Dennis Nguyen from Hanyang University. Their study was made available online on May 05, 2025, and published in Volume 176 of the journal Automation in Construction in August 01, 2025.

The new DT-FMS integrates building information modeling (BIM), internet of things (IoT), and geographic information systems (GIS) to create a detailed virtual model of RMBs. This model supports real-time monitoring, performance analysis, and logistics simulations across the building's lifecycle. BIM offers robust 3D modelling and comprehensive building information. IoT provides real-time sensor data. GIS contributes critical geographic data, supporting effective logistics of modular units and location-based decision making.

This framework is structured across three interconnected layers: physical, digital, and service. The physical layer forms the foundation for real-time tracking and communication among different physical components such as resources, modular units, and people, including stakeholders, engineers, and workers. The digital layer includes modeling tools, data integration, and analytics. Finally, the service layer allows users to monitor, control, and interact with the DT framework, supporting effective decision making throughout the building lifecycle.

To demonstrate the practical application of the framework, the researchers conducted a case study on a relocatable modular school system in South Korea. DT-FMS enhanced the decision making for module distribution and reuse, resulting in improved management efficiency.

"Our research highlights the important role of digital twins in promoting a circular economy by enabling the reuse, reconfiguration, and optimal relocation of modular units, thereby minimizing waste and maximizing value throughout repeating project cycles," remarks Dr. Nguyen.

