Access Ready Strategic Joins The Association On Higher Education And Disability (AHEAD) And The Consortium For Constituents With Disabilities (CCD) Along With Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions

August 8, 2025

Letter from NFHA et al to HUD Secretary Scott Turner RE Disparate Impact

August 8, 2025

Accessible Voting is Under Attack 35 Years After the ADA

August 8, 2025

AHEAD Letter to OMB Protecting Title II Web Access Rule

August 8, 2025

ASAN Comments " WIOA" Title I NPRM

August 8, 2025

August September CCD FY26 Appropriations Letter for Critical Housing Programs for Adults with Disabilities

August 8, 2025

Bipartisan Bicameral Group of Lawmakers Introduce Bill to End Subminimum Wages for Workers with Disabilities

August 8, 2025

CCD Comments on LIHTC Data Collection

August 8, 2025

Committee Leaders Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Dramatically Reform FEMA

August 8, 2025

Ending Homelessness Act Fact Sheet 2025

August 8, 2025

FEMA Act of 2025 Introduced Text

August 8, 2025

FY26 LHHS Adopted Amendments

August 8, 2025

FY26 LHHS Bill Summary

August 8, 2025

FY26 LHHS Bill Text

August 8, 2025

FY26 LHHS Bill Text

August 8, 2025

FY26 LHHS Senate Bill Summary

August 8, 2025

FY26 LHHS Senate Report

August 8, 2025

FY26 LHHS Senate Report

August 8, 2025

Homelessness

August 8, 2025

Letter to Congress Opposing IDEA Block Grants 2

August 8, 2025

Letter OMB Deregulation RFI 051225

August 8, 2025

Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA) Interpretation of "Federal Public Benefit"

August 8, 2025

These Simple But Crucial Policy Updates Could Be Game-Changers For Entrepreneurs With Disabilities

Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights, and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.

Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations and civil rights advocates.

