Access Ready Strategic Joins The Association On Higher Education And Disability (AHEAD) And The Consortium For Constituents With Disabilities (CCD) Along With Other Organizations On Vital Policy And Public Interest Positions
August 8, 2025
Letter from NFHA et al to HUD Secretary Scott Turner RE Disparate Impact
August 8, 2025
Accessible Voting is Under Attack 35 Years After the ADA
August 8, 2025
AHEAD Letter to OMB Protecting Title II Web Access Rule
August 8, 2025
ASAN Comments " WIOA" Title I NPRM
August 8, 2025
August September CCD FY26 Appropriations Letter for Critical Housing Programs for Adults with Disabilities
August 8, 2025
Bipartisan Bicameral Group of Lawmakers Introduce Bill to End Subminimum Wages for Workers with Disabilities
August 8, 2025
CCD Comments on LIHTC Data Collection
August 8, 2025
Committee Leaders Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Dramatically Reform FEMA
August 8, 2025
Ending Homelessness Act Fact Sheet 2025
August 8, 2025
FEMA Act of 2025 Introduced Text
August 8, 2025
FY26 LHHS Adopted Amendments
August 8, 2025
FY26 LHHS Bill Summary
August 8, 2025
FY26 LHHS Bill Text
August 8, 2025
FY26 LHHS Bill Text
August 8, 2025
FY26 LHHS Senate Bill Summary
August 8, 2025
FY26 LHHS Senate Report
August 8, 2025
FY26 LHHS Senate Report
August 8, 2025
Homelessness
August 8, 2025
Letter to Congress Opposing IDEA Block Grants 2
August 8, 2025
Letter OMB Deregulation RFI 051225
August 8, 2025
Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Reconciliation Act of 1996 (PRWORA) Interpretation of "Federal Public Benefit"
August 8, 2025
These Simple But Crucial Policy Updates Could Be Game-Changers For Entrepreneurs With Disabilities
We apologize for duplicate or cross postings made in our effort to include as many as possible in our information stream.
Access Ready Strategic Social Purpose Corporation is an independent, cross-disability education and advocacy organization promoting a policy of civil rights, and equality for all. It advocates for digital inclusion and accessibility across information and communications technology (ICT).The business, government and nonprofit sectors at all levels are becoming increasingly dependent on information and communications technology to provide goods and services. For people with disabilities, accessible information and communications technology is a necessity, not a luxury or a convenience, which fosters independence, economic self-sufficiency, and active, meaningful participation in civic life.
Access Ready is pleased to support the Policies and Positions of our compatriot organizations and civil rights advocates.
These positioning statements and communications of support will all be found on accessreadystrategic at:
Media Contact:
Douglas George Towne
Chair and Chief Executive Officer
Access Ready Strategic
(Email) [email protected]
(Cell) (727) 452-8132
(Office) (727) 531-1000
(Website)
(Press)
SOURCE Access Ready Inc.
