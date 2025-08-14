Water Well Trust Welcomes Bill Mills To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A lifelong advocate for water access, Bill brings more than five decades of experience in the water well and pump industry. After retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 1965, Bill spent 12 years in the pump industry before co-founding 2M Company in 1978 in Billings, Montana. With a mission to provide legendary service to water well contractors and pump installers, 2M Company grew into a 14-branch operation serving the Rocky Mountain States and the Pacific Northwest.

Bill previously served on the Water Systems Council Board of Directors in the 1990s, playing a key role in advancing federal investment in rural and agricultural water programs. In 2006, he co-founded Water 4 Kids International, an organization that has since brought safe drinking water to more than one million people in vulnerable communities around the world.

In 2008, Bill was honored as Montana's Small Business Person of the Year. He retired in 2022 after serving five years on the Headwater Companies Board of Advisors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our board," said Margaret Martens, Executive Director of the Water Well Trust. "His industry expertise, deep commitment to water access, and global perspective will be invaluable as we continue our mission to ensure clean water for all."

