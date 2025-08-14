Water Well Trust Welcomes Bill Mills To Board Of Directors
Bill previously served on the Water Systems Council Board of Directors in the 1990s, playing a key role in advancing federal investment in rural and agricultural water programs. In 2006, he co-founded Water 4 Kids International, an organization that has since brought safe drinking water to more than one million people in vulnerable communities around the world.
In 2008, Bill was honored as Montana's Small Business Person of the Year. He retired in 2022 after serving five years on the Headwater Companies Board of Advisors.
"We are thrilled to welcome Bill to our board," said Margaret Martens, Executive Director of the Water Well Trust. "His industry expertise, deep commitment to water access, and global perspective will be invaluable as we continue our mission to ensure clean water for all."
